Amir Greets Governor-General Ofint Kitts And Nevis

Doha, Qatar: Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Deputy Amir H H Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent yesterday cables of congratulations to Governor-General of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis H E Marcella Althea Liburd on the anniversary of her country's Independence Day.

Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani also sent a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis H E Dr. Terrance Michael Drew on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day.