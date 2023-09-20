Official Receivespy Of Credentials Of Qatar's Envoy

Abu Dhabi: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) H E Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi received yesterday a copy of the credentials of H E Dr. Sultan bin Salmeen Al Mansouri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the United Arab Emirates.

