Qatar Takes Part In Gctfordination Panel Meeting In New York

QNA - New York

Qatar participated in the 21st Global Counterterrorism Forum (GCTF) Coordination Committee Meeting on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Advisor to Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari.

Dr. Al Ansari said, in remarks during the meeting, that combating terrorism for Qatar does not merely represent a strategic priority, but rather an essential element of our national, regional and international policies, adding that Qatar is steadfast in commitment to address this global challenge comprehensively.

He stressed the importance of education in combating extremism, stating that the State of Qatar firmly believes in the transformative power of education in empowering youth and combating extremist ideologies.

He added that Qatar is actively working to strengthen educational initiatives to achieve the goal of enhancing education, and tcontributing to the global war on terrorism.