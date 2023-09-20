Intet Inflightnnectivity Expanded To All Air Aircraft

“Understanding that no airline is like any other, Intelsat has long offered flexibility and choice to its customers, including fit-for-purpose equipment options, and a variety of business models and passenger service offerings,” said Dave Bijur, Intelsat's Senior Vice President of Commercial Aviation.“With Airbus, we are offering a new level of sophistication and flexibility that leverages the high throughput of GEO satellites with the low latency delivered by LEO satellites.”

Starting with aircraft deliveries targeting the first half of 2026, airlines may select Airbus' Ku-band terminal, which is designed for simultaneconnections to Intelsat's GEO network and LEO networks, like OneWeb. This data routing plan will deliver premium IFC service with an unmatched global level of resilience, low-latency and high throughput that is unique to Intelsat. As part of the agreement, Airwill manage the HBCpsystem installation in line and retrofit, as well as the related in-service support.

“The new blended multi-orbit IFC service is testament to the successful cooperation between the Airand Intelsat teams to develop joint solutions in response to customer demands,” said Maximilian Ruecker, VP Cabin Procurement Seats, IFE and Electronics.“Intelsat's innovative use of GEO and LEO satellites to seamlessly offer a blended multi-orbit solution fits the disruptive nature of the Airspace Link open ecosystem.”

About Intelsat

Intelsat's global team of professionals is focused on providing seamless and secure, satellite-based communications to government, NGO and commercial customers through the company's next-generation global network and managed services. Bridging the digital divide by operating one of the world's largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructures, Intelsat enables people and their tools to speak over oceans, see across continents and listen through the skies to communicate, cooperate and coexist. Since its founding six decades ago, the company has been synonymwith satellite-industry“firsts” in service to its customers and the planet. Leaning on a legacy of innovation and focusing on addressing a new generation of challenges Intelsat team members now have their sights on the“next firsts” in space as they disrupt the field and lead in the digital transformation of the industry.

