INESSNEXT Wins The Red Hat Top Innovative Independent Software Vendor Partner Award

On the occasion, Sushil Tyagi, Executive Director, BUSINESSNEXT said,“We are honoured to receive the prestigiinnovative ISV partner award. We value the support extended by the Red Hat team that has been instrumental in fostering a collaborative partner ecosystem and development of innovative solutions. We remain dedicated to harnessing cutting-edge technology to deliver the ultimate total experience solutions driving autonomexperiences.”

For BUSINESSNEXT, the fois on delivering a unified total experience platform to leverage the power of modern digital channels, CRM, Big data and AI. BUSINESSNEXT is recognized a leader in financial services customer experience platform empowering,



Over 1 million+ Bankers.

80% First Contact Resolutions

40% increase in avg. cross-sell ratio

90% faster sales fulfilment

40 million+ Digital Accounts Every Month $3 Billion+ Digital Loans Every Month

About BUSINESSNEXT:

BUSINESSNEXT is a universe of composable enterprise solutions with a foon banks and financial services globally. Recognized as a Visionary by leading industry analysts, it leverages technology, innovation, and experience to relentlessly deliver incredible, unique, and human experiences, acing the volatile and complex business environment. BUSINESSNEXT platforms namely CRMNEXT, CUSTOMERNEXT & DATANEXT are AI and ML-driven cloud-agnostic platforms dedicated to enabling digital transformations. It comprises an enriched portfolio of hyper SaaS modular solutions that are responsive, can readily plug & play, and has superlative integration capabilities with the ecosystem. BUSINESSNEXT today powers 1 million+ users across 65,000 branches and call centers, managing 1 billion end customers worldwide. BUSINESSNEXT has its headquarter in Raleigh, North Carolina and its international headquarter in Noida, India. It has a footprint across 5 continents and direct offices in 14 countries across the U.S.A, MEA, and APAC. For more information, visit

