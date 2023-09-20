First Jar Lid Innovation In Over 75 Years Debuts In France At Alina Bordeaux

The EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid , reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%. The EEASY Lid is also the world's first aluminum lug jar lid – a more sustainable and durable alternative to traditional steel lids.

Alina Bordeaux is the only professional exhibition for the agri-food industry in Southwest France. Pont Emballage, a packaging supplier based in the Netherlands, will be attending Alina Bordeaux and will have the EEASY Lid on display to show the benefits of accessible packaging.

Earlier this year, the EEASY Lid was introduced to the European market for the first time when EDEKA Kempken – a family-owned German grocer – launched the EEASY Lid on its private label pasta sauces in select stores in Krefeld.

“There are over 87 million Europeans with some sort of disability – and this doesn't even include physical limitations such as arthritis, carpel tunnel or weakened grip strength due to aging,” said Brandon Bach, CCT president.“Accessible packaging allows brands to reach this additional market while addressing consumer needs. Everyone should be able to easily open and enjoy their favorite jarred food product without the need for tools or opening hacks.”

The EEASY Lid is up to 50% easier to open than traditional jar lids, making life easier for those that struggle to or cannot easily open a vacuum-sealed jar.

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company's headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

CCT is currently in talks with major grocers, brands and manufacturers across the globe, looking to expand EEASY Lid availability into additional stores early this year.

About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASYTM Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years. The company's software designed patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar much easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world's first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids.

