CHIEF DIGITAL EXECUTIVE ELERI J DIXON AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN CYBER RISK GOVERNANCESM

Eleri J Dixon Eleri brings a valuable mix of technology, business, and strategy experience to her work. With our credential, she furthers her readiness to put those experiences to impactful work at the board level.” - David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO InstituteGLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The DCRO Institute, the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentials for board members and C-suite executives, announced today the award of the prestigiCertificate in Cyber Risk Governance SM to Eleri J Dixon of Boston, Massachusetts, in the United States.
Most recently, Eleri was the Chief Digital Executive for Merrill at Bank of America, where, among other responsibilities, she oversaw the unification of the Merrill and Bank of America mobile capabilities. She is the former Global Head of Digital Strategy and Marketing for Nuveen and spent over 20 years with Fidelity Investments, where she last served as Vice President, Strategic Program Management. Eleri is a graduate of the Harvard Women on Boards program and a member of the WomenExecs on Boards group of alumof that program. She earned her BA in Psychology from Vassar College, has the CFA Institute Certificate in ESG Investing, and both Series 24 and Series 7 securities licenses.
"Eleri is part of an exciting group of board members and executives from WomenExecs on Boards working with the DCRO Institute through a guided study cohort program," said David R. Koenig, QRD®, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "She brings a valuable mix of technology, business, and strategy experience to her work and, with our cyber risk governance credential, furthers her readiness to put those experiences to impactful work at the board level."
The Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM is awarded to those who have completed an extensive education program led by a global suite of board members, leading C-suite technology executives, law enforcement, and intelligence experts, all with deep knowledge of technology and cyber. Candidate knowledge is validated by evaluation across all subjects covered.
“Cyber risk is a threat to all ofevery day. As board members, we must take all available steps to mitigate the risk and protect the companies we serve,” said Ms. Dixon.“This certificate is an essential component of board expertise.”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty.
About the DCRO Institute – The DCRO Institute is the world's leading source of risk governance training and credentialing. We are a 501(c)3 nonprofit peer collaboration among board members and C-Suite executives from around the world. The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director ® designation, the Certificate in Risk Governance®, and the Certificate in Cyber Risk GovernanceSM. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and C-suite by teaching the positive governance of risk-taking.SM Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit to learn more.
