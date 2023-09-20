Making A Positive Impact: Gleexaing Data Science For Social Change

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Gleexa
Data Science
Gleexa's innovative data science initiatives are driving positive social change and transforming communities. Data Science isn't just about numbers, it's about bringing a revolution in people's lives. We are committed to creating a better world.” - CMO - Cheshtha LakhchauraNEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Gleexa is a result-driven digital transformation company with a mission to transform lives by leveraging data science to address social issues in global communities. It has a panoramic vision to lead the global digital solutions industry. However, Gleexa is committed to helping businesses connect with their customers and achieve their goals beyond the corporate realm. In an era where data has the utmost importance and can be a stimufor positive impact, Gleexa sits at the frontline of adopting data-driven approaches to solve societal issues.
Making Data Count for Social Good
Gleexa is aware of how data science can bring positive change beyond business profits. It is predicted that the data science platforms market will reach 322.9 USD billion by 2026.
They have the robust expertise in data science and analytics to start initiatives that directly contribute to social change. They strategically leverage data science that helps them make smart decisions and analyze how well they're performing in their projects toward societal change.
Projects for Social Impact
The entire team of Gleexa works tirelessly to bring new projects aimed at addressing societal critical challenges. These initiatives leverage the power of data science to make substantial changes.
Notable projects by Gleexa include:
AI Solutions for Global Economic Empowerment
Gleexa strongly believes in economic empowerment and they leverage the power of Artificial Intelligence to achieve this. Their projects are all about data maturity and using AI at its best to widen economic opportunities for society. They emphasize "AI solutions for Global Economic Empowerment" by using data-driven decision-making and unique frameworks to support economic mobility and enhance the lives of people.
Weak Supervision and Reinforcement Learning for Enhanced Fake News Detection
In a time where misinformation can have wide repercussions, Gleexa is working on a project that deeply focuses on transforming the way fake news is seen and alleviated. They are focusing on weak supervision techniques that come with reinforcement learning. Data scientists at Gleexa are working on cutting-edge algorithms that can differentiate between credible and false information sources.
Reinforcement learning is a part of AI that Gleexa is working on. These algorithms turn out to be progressively proficient at recognizing deceptive content, adding to the prevailing battle against misinformation. How are they doing it? They are uninterruptedly learning and adapting from the user feedback.
Positive Outcomes: The impact of Gleexa's projects is real and far-reaching. These data-driven initiatives will impact as:
AI solutions by Gleexa can help lower poverty rates and rise in financial independence as well.
Gleexa aims to reduce misinformation and enhance the quality of information, protecting reputations and improving media literacy with advanced AI algorithms.
Testimonials
"We firmly believe that data science is a force for good. Our initiatives are driven by a desire to make a huge impact on the community.", said Mohit Singh, Managing Director and Co-founder at Gleexa.
Future Plans
Gleexa strategizes to widen its roles to address real-world challenges using data science and analytics. They are up next to join hands with NGOs and government agencies to scale up their societal impact.
Gleexa' Data Science Expertise
Gleexa's data science solutions are delivered by experts in machine learning, deep learning, and artificial intelligence. They have a robust and useful tech stack and leverage industry tools like OpenCV, Kubernetes, and TensorFlow to perform data processing, advanced modeling, and detailed visualization.
By teaming up with Gleexa, businesses can get access to valuable data insights and help in the betterment of society as well. Gleexa's robust data-driven decision frameworks and fresh ways help the client to solve huge problems and drive hefty profits.
Cheshtha Lakhchaura
Gleexa
+91 97172 17610
