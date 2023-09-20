Switzerland Supports Creation Of Special Tribunal On Ukraine

More

This content was published on Jan 19, 2023 Jan 19, 2023 The brutality of the war in Ukraine is difficult to bear. Can those responsible be brought before a court?

Cassis specified that such a special court should be established within the multilateral framework and with balanced international support.

Swiss President Alain Berset had earlier criticised Russia in his speech to the UN General Assembly.“By launching a war of aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Federation has not only attacked a peaceful country, but also international law and multilateralism,” he said.

The head of the Federal Department of the Interior regretted that this aggression was the work of a permanent member of the UN Security Council, an organ which is, according to the United Nations charter, "responsible for the maintenance of world peace and international security”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is due to address the UN Security Council on Wednesday for the first time since the start of the war. The meeting is taking place at the highest level and many leaders are expected to speak.

+ Switzerland ready to help prosecute war crimes

Russia will be represented by its Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who arrived in New York on Tuesday evening. It is not clear whether he will attend President Zelensky's speech in person or be represented during his speech, as was already the case during a meeting of the council at the level of heads of diplomacy.