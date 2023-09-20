Berset Warns UN Of Growing Inequalities

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) In the last 20 years, the income gap between the richest 10% and the poorest 50% of the world's population has doubled, said Berset in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday in New York. Today the inequalities are as great as they were at the beginning of the 20th century, before the First World War. More
More Switzerland tumbles down global equality ranking
This content was published on Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023
Switzerland has fallen eight places – to 21st – in the annual gender equality index of the World Economic Forum (WEF).
In his last speech as Swiss Federal President to the UN, Berset, who is stepping down from the Federal Council at the end of the year, denounced those who were trying to promote "global disorder" for their benefit. Rather, what is needed is a renewed world order that guarantees stability, trust and common perspectives.
Inequalities affect the most vulnerable, weaken the foundations of our societies and promote instability and populism, he said.“Protectionism and selfishness are on the rise everywhere. But withdrawal, threats and violence have never offered a solution to the problems and inequalities in the world,” said Berset.
The mentality and attitude of every individual is crucial for overcoming the immense crises.“Are we prepared to do everything we can to try to improve the situation?” Berset asked the assembly.Berset continued to criticise Russia. "With its war of aggression against Ukraine, the Russian Federation has not only attacked a peaceful country, but also international law and multilateralism," said the Federal President.
MENAFN20092023000210011054ID1107103435
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.