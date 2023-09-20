Berset Warns UN Of Growing Inequalities

More

This content was published on Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Switzerland has fallen eight places – to 21st – in the annual gender equality index of the World Economic Forum (WEF).

In his last speech as Swiss Federal President to the UN, Berset, who is stepping down from the Federal Council at the end of the year, denounced those who were trying to promote "global disorder" for their benefit. Rather, what is needed is a renewed world order that guarantees stability, trust and common perspectives.

Inequalities affect the most vulnerable, weaken the foundations of our societies and promote instability and populism, he said.“Protectionism and selfishness are on the rise everywhere. But withdrawal, threats and violence have never offered a solution to the problems and inequalities in the world,” said Berset.

The mentality and attitude of every individual is crucial for overcoming the immense crises.“Are we prepared to do everything we can to try to improve the situation?” Berset asked the assembly.