Most Swiss People With Dbilities Are Socially Excluded

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The largest specialist organisation for people with disabilities subjected inclusion in Switzerland to a reality check and presented the first representative study on the topic on Tuesday. As announced at the UN, Switzerland has a lot of catching up to do in terms of inclusion as early as 2022.
However, there has so far been no assessment from the perspective of those affected. The first representative survey of people with disabilities closes the gap and comes to sobering findings: Switzerland excludes people with disabilities in many areas of life.
Three quarters of those surveyed feel that they are insufficiently represented in politics. Half see little opportunity on the job market. The main obstacle is the reluctance of companies to employ people with disabilities. In addition, according to the survey, there are too few suitable jobs.
Finally, a third of those surveyed have difficulties using public transport. Physical obstacles such as platforms that are too high or too low are the main reasons.
For Pro Infirmis, the first inclusion index shows a clear need for action. The 20% of the Swiss population who live with disabilities should not be further excluded. They are legally equal in principle, but not in reality.
In order to guarantee the participation of all people, regardless of their disability, the whole of society must work together. It is important to break down barriers. With a view to the federal elections on October 22, Pro Infirmis is giving candidates with disabilities visibility through the list of disabled people.Pro Infirmis commissioned the social research and consulting firm Grünenfelder Zumbach to conduct the survey. Some 1,433 people with disabilities between the ages of 16 and 64 throughout Switzerland were surveyed.
