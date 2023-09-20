Listen: Central Banks And The Rate Cutuntdown
(MENAFN- ING) In this week's THINK aloud, we bring you the highlights of our Economics Live
webinar
where we
discussed the outlook for the global economy, monetary policy and financial markets with
ING's James Knightley, Carsten Brzeski, James Smith and Chris Turner
As interest rates in the US, UK and Europe approach a peak, and economic growth shows further signs of faltering, the fohas firmly shifted to rate cuts. In this podcast, a replay of our quarterly central banking webinar, ING's James Knightley, Carsten Brzeski and James Smith discuss the timing and magnitude of future easing cycles while Chris Turner explains what it could all mean for the markets.
James Knightley, Carsten Brzeski, James Smith, Chris Turner, Rebecca Byrne
