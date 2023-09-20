EQS-News: Mountain Alliance AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report

Mountain Alliance AG publishes half-year report 2023 – NAV per share at € 6.91

20.09.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Mountain

Alliance

AG publishes half-year report 2023 – NAV per share at € 6.91

Asset Value (NAV) increases to € 47.6 million as of June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: € 47.5 million)

NAV per share slightly up to € 6.91 as of June 30, 2023 (December 31, 2022: € 6.89)

Conversion of accounting standards to HGB / individual financial statements Significant earnings improvement in first half results of 2023 and further reduction infinancial liabilities to € 0.97 million Munich, September 20, 2023 – Mountain Alliance AG (MA, ISIN DE000A12UK08) today published its half-year report 2023 as well asasset value as of June 30, 2023. Beginning with the financial year 2023, Mountain Alliance AG will only prepare individual financial statements in accordance with the German Commercial Code (HGB) and no longer consolidated financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) while at the same time implementing investor reporting as of the annual financial statements 2023. The main reason for this decision is the high cost of complying with IFRS accounting requirements. Mountain Alliance AG continued to perform solidly in the first half of 2023 even though the prevailing economic sentiment remained subdued. From an operational perspective, Mountain Alliance AG is on a growth path at group level and is on track overall to achieve the annual targets for the development ofasset value in the current year as announced in the Annual Report 2022. Mountain Alliance AG generated sales of € 63,833 in the first half of 2023, compared to € 27,900 in the previyear according to the German Commercial Code (HGB).loss for the first half of 2023 was € 584,659 compared to a loss of € 1,101,553 in the same period of the previyear. Pro forma data on an IFRS basis for better comparability are as follows: in the first half of 2023, Mountain Alliance AG generated consolidated pro forma sales (IFRS) of € 5.9 million compared to € 5.7 million in the same period of the previyear. The relevant pro forma financial result for the first half of the year 2023 improved significantly to € 1.99 million compared to mi€ 1.75 million in the same period of the previyear, benefiting in particular from positive valuation effects at Lingoda. Pro forma earnings before tax (EBT) improved to € 1.44 million in the period under review, compared to mi€ 2.32 million in the same period of the previyear, and pro formaprofit to € 0.98 million, compared to mi€ 2.32 million in the first half of 2023. Pro forma earnings per Mountain Alliance share therefore stood at € 0.14 in the first half of 2023, compared to mi€ 0.34 in the same period of the previyear. For Mountain Alliance AG as a venture capital investment company, the development of the portfolio is the key target and control indicator. As of June 30, 2023, the portfolio value amounted to € 48.6 million, compared to € 49.3 million as of December 31, 2022. The moderate decrease is mainly due to the development and sale of listed investments that are no longer part of the core portfolio. Taking into accountfinancial liabilities of € 0.97 million, the NAV of Mountain Alliance AG amounted to € 47.6 million, compared to € 47.5 million at year-end 2022. The reduction infinancial liabilities to € 0.97 million (December 31, 2022: € 1.8 million) had a positive impact. Based on 6.886 million shares outstanding, the NAV per share is slightly higher at € 6.91 as of June 30, 2023, compared to € 6.89 as of December 31, 2022. The investment portfolio has reached a certain maturity that will ensure a continuation of the successful exit activity of recent years. In this regard, great expectations are placed on the online language learning platform Lingoda, in which Mountain Alliance AG holds a stake of around 7%. Looking ahead to the full year 2023 and beyond, the Management Board is optimistic given the foreseeable milestones, even though external conditions such as continued high inflation, the development of the war in Ukraine, rising market interest rates, and slowing economic momentum significantly limit the accuracy of the forecast. Provided there is no significant deterioration in these external factors, the Management Board believes that the previously communicated target for the full year 2023 is achievable, with an organic increase of 5%, starting from aasset value in 2022 of € 47.5 million. This target remains subject to the future performance of the listed investments and based on the growth of the portfolio companies, increasing investor interest in portfolio investments and value-adding acquisitions. "We are facing exciting times with our promising portfolio. From an exit perspective, the fois primarily on our investments in AlphaPet and our largest asset by value, Lingoda," says Manfred Danner, CEO of Mountain Alliance AG. The half-year report 2023 is available for download at

About Mountain Alliance AG: Mountain Alliance AG (ISIN: DE000A12UK08) is an investment company whose shares are listed in the SME segment m:access of the Munich Stock Exchange and in the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. As a lean, transparent, and experienced investor with many years of know-how and an excellent network, the company invests in innovative technology companies. The aim is to invest at an early stage in companies and business models that are actively shaping the future technology trends. The company gives shareholders easy access to a diversified portfolio of technology-oriented hidden champions via the stock exchange.

Contact:

Mountain Alliance AG

Manfred Danner

Board of Directors

Theresienstrasse 40

80333 Munich

phone: +49 89 2314141 00

fax: +49 89 2314141 11

e-mail:



CROSS ALLIANCE communication GmbH

Susan Hoffmeister

Investor Relations

Bahnhofstr. 98

82166 Gräfelfing/Munich

phone:

+49 89 1250903-30

e-mail:





20.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Mountain Alliance AG Theresienstraße 40 80333 München Germany Phone: +49 89 231 41 41 00 Fax: +49 89 231 41 41 11 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE000A12UK08 WKN: A12UK0 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1729417



End of News EQS News Service