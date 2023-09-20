Centre Issues For Fluxred Solder Wire Gives Additional Implementation Time To Small And Micro Units

New Delhi, Sept 20 (KNN) Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Tuesday notified a new Quality Control Order (QCO) namely 'Flux Cored Solder Wire'.

It will come into force on the expiry of six months from the date of notification in E-Gazette, said the Ministry of Commerce.









To safeguard the domestic small/micro industries, ensure smooth implementation of the and Ease of Doing Business, relaxations have been granted to small/micro industries as regards to timelines.



Additional three months to Small units and Six months to micro units is provided for its implementation.

Flux Cored Solder Wire (Quality Control) Order, 2023 includes a specific type of solder wire that has flux in the centre of the wire.



Without flux, wire solder would be difficult to use. It is used in soldering electronic components, automobiles, telecommunication and diverse engineering industries.

Soldering process, although sounds simple, is a critical process, where quality of flux cored solder wire is of paramount importance as any failure will impact quality and safety of the products soldered particularly in electronic and automobile industry, said the official statement.



The implementation of the for this product is crucial not only for safety of the consumers, but it will also improve the manufacturing quality standards in the country and curb the imports of sub-standard products into India.

With the implementation of the QCOs, manufacturing, storing and sale of non-BIS certified products will be prohibited as per the BIS Act, 2016.



The violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract a penalty of imprisonment upto two years or with fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to Rs 5 lakh minimum and extend up to ten times the value of goods or articles.

(KNN Bureau)