Mbatrek Introduces MBA Programme For Young MSME Entrepreneurs

New Delhi, Sept 20 (KNN) MBAtrek has launched the initiative LEAPfwd, a MBA programme tailored for young MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) business leaders.



The main aim of the programme is to contribute to the growth and development of the nation, read the official release.







There is a noticeable gap in the knowledge and skills required for sustainable growth in the MSME sector.



This gap is particularly evident among young leaders who are essential for driving the nation's growth.



With this initiative, MBAtrek aims to fill these gaps and to equip MSME leaders with the skills and strategies necessary to achieve success in the sector, the release stated.

“LEAPfwd embodies our commitment to nurturing the growth and sustainability of India's MSME sector. Through this program, we empower MSME leaders not only to overcome challenges but also to thrive in today's dynamic business environment,” Abhishek Srivastava, CEO, co-founder, MBAtrek, said.

(KNN Bureau)