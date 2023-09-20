Skandarospace Sets Up Gear Manufacturing Facility In Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sept 20 (KNN) With the aim to cater to the defence and commercial aviation sectors, the Hyderabad-based Skanda Aerospace Technology sets up an aerospace gear and gear boxes manufacturing facility in Hyderabad.

The company, which is a collaborative effort of Hyderabad-based aerospace and defence component maker Raghu Vamsi Machine Tools and U.S. firm Rave Gears, has invested Rs 75 crore on the first phase and plans to invest an additional Rs 150 crore over next two-three years.







As per reports, this facility is the first of its kind in the country dedicated to crafting aerospace-standard gears.

Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan and Director of Aerospace and Defence of Telangana government P.A. Praveen participated in the inauguration ceremony.

“Skanda's inauguration marks a significant step toward reinforcing India's aerospace and defence capabilities. The facility holds the promise of playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of aerospace manufacturing, both within India and on the global stage,” Raghu Vamsi, managing director, Vamsi Vikas, said.

The fowill be high precision CNC and complex aerospace gear manufacturing. The new facility is equipped with world-class gear grinding machines, the company said.

The facility is set to play an instrumental role in shaping the future of aerospace manufacturing in the region.

(KNN Bureau)