The First Non-Vaccine Investigational Product For Cervical HSIL Has Achieved Its Primary Endpoint

This study is a prospective, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled international multicenter Phase III

clinical trial designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of APL-1702 for the treatment of cervical HSIL. It is led

by Academy Member Dr. Jinghe Lang from

Peking Union Medical College Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, and has enrolled 402 participants. The trial met its primary endpoint, together with a robust safety profile. Comprehensive data from this study will be presented at forthcoming academic conferences and published in scientific journals.

According to the Global Cancer Statistics 2020, there were 604,127 new cases of cervical cancer in women, with 341,831 deaths worldwide, making it the fourth most prevalent malignancy among females. In China, cervical cancer stands as the second most common malignancy among women.

The leading cause of cervical cancer is persistent HPV infection, which can result in precancercervical lesions. An alarming 20 percent of HSIL cases may progress to invasive cervical cancer within a decade. 1 According to Frost & Sullivan, the number of HSIL patients is projected to reach 16.6 million globally by 2030, with 2.2 million in China alone. With increasing adoption of cervical cytology screening, more individuals with precancercervical conditions are being identified at earlier stages, and this trend is expected to persist.

Local operation as the traditional treatment of cervical HSIL often come with potential adverse reactions such as cervical bleeding, infections, and cervical insufficiency. Cervical insufficiency can lead to a range of reproductive issues, including premature delivery, miscarriage, and higher rates of cesarean sections. There has been no non-vaccine product approved for the treatment of precancercervical lesions with proven clinical efficacy in a Phase III trial. APL-1702 is a pioneering photodynamic drug-device combination product. As a novel and non-invasive therapy, APL-1702 offers a straightforward and patient-friendly procedure that doesn't disrupt daily life. The combination aims to spare HSIL patients the pain and side effects often associated with surgical procedures, with a particular foon preserving the fertility of women of child-bearing age.

Dr. Linda Wu, Chief Development Officer of Asieris Pharmaceuticals, said, "This milestone marks a significant leap forward in the management of HSIL, with the potential to transform care in this domain. Moreover, tackling precancercervical conditions is pivotal for early prevention of cervical cancer and is an integral part of the three-tier cancer prevention system. Asieris Pharmaceuticals is committed to playing an active role in advancing China's Action Plan to Eliminate Cervical Cancer (2023-2030) and contributing to Healthy China 2030, aligning our efforts with the WHO's global strategy to accelerate the elimination of cervical cancer."