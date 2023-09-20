Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Is Forecast To Surpassd 4.8 Bn By 2032 X Herald

Due to their ability to keep pipes and any substance that passes through them, including steam, hot air, thermic fluid, etc., at an acceptable or desired temperature, pipe insulation materials are regarded essential. The market for pipe insulation materials in the Indian area is being supported by demand from a variety of industries, including chemical and petrochemicals, food processing, and oil and gas. According to study findings, the market in question is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period.

According to analysis, some of the key drivers influencing the demand for pipeline thermal insulation materials in India are growing environmental concerns along with increased attention on the development of renewable energy sources as well as increasing insulating material use. The market overview and definition are the first sections of this research report, which are then followed by the market taxonomy and key specifications. Readers can also get information about macroeconomic issues, critical success determinants, and an overview of end-use sectors. This clever study also includes Porter's Five Force analysis to help understand the level of competition.

Regional Analysis of India Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market

The market for pipeline thermal insulation materials in India is segmented into four groups, according to study details. When considering the market for pipeline thermal insulation materials in India from a regional standpoint, production and consumption are expected to be dominated by the western region. On the basis of the consumption of pipeline thermal insulation materials, the northern and southern markets are also anticipated to lag behind the western region.

Key Companies Profiled



Hertel

MOIndustry Limited

Protek

Sat Insulation Materials Industry

Insulpro

Kuwait Insulating Material Manufacturing

Perma-Pip

The Bayou

Technipfmc

Chemtech Foundation

Huntsman

Tenaris

Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramics Limited U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited

Market Segmentation

The segment of rock mineral wool is projected to maintain its dominance in the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market during the course of the forecast period (2018-2026), according to product type. By the end of 2018, this segment is anticipated to have a volume share that exceeds 50%. Glass mineral wool, which has a volume share of over 1/7th of the market share, is also projected to follow the rock mineral wool segment. The India pipeline thermal insulation material market is divided into three categories based on temperature: 100 °C – 200 °C, 200 °C – 500 °C, and above 500 °C. The target market is led by the 200 °C – 500 °C sector, and is anticipated to hold its position through 2026.

Based on end-use industry, the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market is segmented into pharmaceutical, mining & metallurgy, chemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, power plant and others. Each of these segments are examined on the basis of market size (US$ Mn) and market attractiveness analysis.

Interestingly, the pipeline thermal insulation materials market across the country is majorly fragmented due to the presence of several small-scale manufacturers, and this increases the level of competitiveness among companies. The research report discusses some of the leading companies functioning in the India pipeline thermal insulation materials market such as U.P. Twiga Fiberglass Limited, Murugappa Morgan Thermal Ceramics Limited, Dhanbad Rockwool Insulation Pvt. Ltd., NGP Industries Limited, Rockwool India Pvt. Ltd., Lloyd Insulations (India) Ltd., HIL Limited and Aspen Aerogels Inc., Rockwool International A/S among others.

Global Pipeline Thermal Insulation Materials Market Segments



By Product Type :



Calcium Silicate



Ceramic Fibre



Cellular Glass



Glass Mineral Wool



Rock Mineral Wool



Polyurethane Foam



MicroporInsulation



Aerogel

Other Materials

By Temperature :



100 °C – 200 °C



200 °C – 500 °C

Above 500 °C

By End-Use Industry :



Chemical



Pharmaceutical



Food & Beverage



Power Plant



Oil & Gas



Mining & Metallurgy

Other Industries

By Region :



North



South



East West





