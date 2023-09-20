Cell Therapy Technologies Market Is Expected To Reach A Valuation Of$ 19.6 Billion By 2033 X Herald

Cell therapy technologies are advanced in terms of safety, effectiveness, and consistency. The increasing frequency of chronic diseases such as multiple myeloma, solid tumors, lymphomas, leukemia, and blood malignancies is the prominent driver of the cell therapy technologies market. The development of new cell types, gene editing methods, and biomaterials, are the advanced cell therapy technologies used more frequently in both research and clinical settings.

Cell therapy, a groundbreaking field in regenerative medicine, has gained considerable attention and traction in recent years due to its potential to treat a wide range of diseases and conditions. Cell therapy technologies play a pivotal role in the development and manufacturing of cell-based therapies, making them a critical component of the healthcare landscape. In this overview, we will delve into the current state of the cell therapy technologies market, explore recent industry news, and analyze the factors contributing to its growth.



Expanding Clinical Applications : Cell therapies are being explored for a wide range of clinical applications, including cancer immunotherapy, cardiovascular diseases, neurodegenerative disorders, and autoimmune conditions, broadening the market's potential.

Technological Advancements : Continuinnovation in cell culture, cell processing, and gene editing technologies has improved the efficiency and scalability of cell therapy manufacturing, reducing production costs.

Investment and Funding : Increasing investment from venture capitalists, government agencies, and pharmaceutical companies in cell therapy research and development is accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into therapeutic products.

Growing Aging Population : The aging global population is driving the prevalence of age-related diseases, creating a higher demand for innovative treatments like cell therapies. Regulatory Support : Regulatory agencies are actively engaging with stakeholders to develop guidelines for cell therapy product development and commercialization, fostering a conducive environment for market growth.

Country-Wise Analysis:

United States Cell Therapy Technologies Market Study:

The market in the United States is anticipated to increase by US$ 3.3 billion in absolute terms from 2023 to 2033, reaching a value of US$ 4.4 billion. From 2018 to 2022, the market in the United States grew at a CAGR of 11.7%, and from 2023 to 2033, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.2%.

Also, the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has taken action to promote the creation of cell therapy treatments. The FDA introduced its Regenerative Medicine Advanced Treatment (RMAT) designation program in 2017, which offers regenerative medicine products-including cell therapy-advanced technology and review. In order to advance the development of cell therapy, the government has launched a number of programs and offers

Competitive Analysis:

Key players in the market are:-



Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.,

Merck KGaA,

Danaher Corporation,

Lonza Group,

Sartorius,

Terumo BCT,

Becton Dickinson and Company,

FresenSE & Co. KGaA,

Avantor Inc.,

Bio-Techne Corporation,

Corning Incorporated,

FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific,

MaxCyte Inc., RoosterBio Inc.

A few of the recent developments in the cell therapy t echnologies m arket are:

. In June 2022 , Bio-Techne Corporation, a global provider of innovative tools and bioactive reagents for research and clinical diagnostic acquired Namocell, a leading provider of fast and easy-to-use single-cell sorting and dispensing platforms that are gentle to cells, and preserve cell viability and integrity.

. In February 2020 , Immatics Biotechnologies GmbH collaborated with GSK, for the identification, research, and development of next-generation T-Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapeutics with a foon solid tumors.

Recent Industry News



CAR-T Cell Therapies Gain Traction : Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) therapies continue to dominate headlines with approvals for new indications. Recent FDA approvals for CAR-T therapies to treat certain types of lymphomas and leukemia underscore the potential of cell therapies in oncology.

Advancements in Gene Editing Technologies : The development of advanced gene editing technologies, such as CRISPR-Cas9, is revolutionizing the field by enabling precise modification of cells for therapeutic purposes. Companies are actively exploring these technologies for cell therapy applications.

Global Collaboration in Stem Cell Research : Researchers from around the world have been collaborating on stem cell research, aiming to develop stem cell-based therapies for degenerative diseases like Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. These collaborative efforts are advancing the field.

Commercial Scale-Up Initiatives : Major pharmaceutical companies are investing in facilities and technologies to scale up cell therapy manufacturing. These investments aim to meet the increasing demand for cell-based therapies and make them more accessible to patients. Launch of Automated Cell Processing Systems : Several companies have launched automated cell processing systems that streamline the manufacturing process, reduce human errors, and improve overall efficiency in cell therapy production.

Segmentation of the Cell Therapy Technologies Market:



By Product:



Media, Sera, and Reagents



Cell Engineering Products



Cell Culture Vessels



Cell Therapy Equipment



Cell Processing Equipment



Single-use Equipment

Systems and Software

By Process:



Cell Processing



Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling

Process Monitoring and Quality Control

By Cell Type:



T-cells



Stem Cells

Other Cells

By End User:



Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies



CROs and CMOs

Research Institutes and Cell Banks

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the cell therapy technologies market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period from 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals extensive growth in Cell Therapy Technologies Market by Product (Media, Sera, and Reagents, Cell Engineering Products, Cell Culture Vessels, Cell Therapy Equipment, Cell Processing Equipment, Single-use Equipment, Systems and Software), by Process (Cell Processing, Cell Preservation, Distribution, and Handling, Process Monitoring and Quality Control), by Cell Type (T-cells, Stem Cells, Other Cells), by End User (Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CROs and CMOs, Research Institutes and Cell Banks), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East and Africa) from 2023 to 2033

