Drone GIS Mapping Market Size Is Expected To Be Worth$ 1609.6 Million By 2033 X Herald

GIS mapping drones are a huge asset to geospatial information systems. With the use of these tools, professionals now have a simple, efficient, and relatively accessible approach to obtain geospatial data for a range of uses. Even if they have certain negatives, continued technical innovation and more open legislation can aid in the industry's expansion. One of the main causes of the need for drone GIS mapping services is this.
Drone-assisted GIS mapping is more efficient in terms of time and money than the conventional method. Drone use in GIS mapping eliminates the need for aircraft rental, expert pilots, and other costs. Additionally, these services are highly desired in the construction and agricultural industries to provide substantial data pertinent to the sector to demonstrate necessary improvements.
Key Takeaways from Market Study
· The market will increase with a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2033.
· With a CAGR of 17.5%, East Asia has the fastest increase overall.
· A 38.0% market share is held by navigational mapping services in the service category.
· The historical period (2018-2022) saw a growth of roughly 8.1% in the market for drone-based GIS mapping services.
Competitive Landscape
Key market participants in the drone GIS mapping services market are
3DroneMapping ABJ Drones Aerial Robotix Aerial drone solution AerialWorks Inc. AERIUM Analytics Aerodrome Aeroview Services Afridrones Aivia Group AMKVO Arch Aerial Avian UAS Astral Aerial Solutions DATA PKT Aviation AUAV Dronegy DJM Aerial Solutions DroneView Technologies LLC EagleHawk Falconviz
The drone GIS mapping market is highly fragmented with the presence of various market players in the industry. Strategic moves like launches and mergers & acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition are witnessed in the market.
For instance :
In September 2021, Esri India, which is a leading GIS software & solution provider has introduced Site Scan for ArcGIS. It is a cloud-based drone mapping solution that captures data, analyzes data, and does drone fleet management for the customer.
Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the provider of drone GIS mapping market positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.
Market Development
The drone GIS mapping services market is highly fragmented with the presence of various new & established market players in the industry. To stay ahead in the competition, these market players are taking favourable initiatives like service launches and mergers & acquisitions. Such initiatives are resulting in the enhancement of the global footprint of market players in the industry and significantly capturing the market share.
Segmentation of the Drone GIS Mapping Market
By Services :
Thematic Mapping Topographic Mapping Cadastral Mapping Navigation Mapping Series Mapping By End-use Industry :
Energy Construction Transportation & Warehouse Agriculture Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction Public Administration Real Estate & Industrial Plant By Region :
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa
More Valuable Insights
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone GIS mapping market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.
The study reveals essential insights on the basis of services (thematic mapping, topographic mapping, cadastral mapping, navigation mapping and series mapping), end-use industry (energy, construction, transportation & warehouse, agriculture, mining, oil & gas extraction, public administration and real estate & industrial plant) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).
