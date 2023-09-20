Drone GIS Mapping Market Size Is Expected To Be Worth$ 1609.6 Million By 2033 X Herald

Drone-assisted GIS mapping is more efficient in terms of time and money than the conventional method. Drone use in GIS mapping eliminates the need for aircraft rental, expert pilots, and other costs. Additionally, these services are highly desired in the construction and agricultural industries to provide substantial data pertinent to the sector to demonstrate necessary improvements.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· The market will increase with a CAGR of 16.5% from 2023 to 2033.

· With a CAGR of 17.5%, East Asia has the fastest increase overall.

· A 38.0% market share is held by navigational mapping services in the service category.





· The historical period (2018-2022) saw a growth of roughly 8.1% in the market for drone-based GIS mapping services.

Competitive Landscape

Key market participants in the drone GIS mapping services market are



3DroneMapping

ABJ Drones

Aerial Robotix

Aerial drone solution

AerialWorks Inc.

AERIUM Analytics

Aerodrome

Aeroview Services

Afridrones

Aivia Group

AMKVO

Arch Aerial

Avian UAS

Astral Aerial Solutions

DATA PKT Aviation

AUAV

Dronegy

DJM Aerial Solutions

DroneView Technologies LLC

EagleHawk Falconviz

The drone GIS mapping market is highly fragmented with the presence of varimarket players in the industry. Strategic moves like launches and mergers & acquisitions to stay ahead of the competition are witnessed in the market.

For instance :

In September 2021, Esri India, which is a leading GIS software & solution provider has introduced Site Scan for ArcGIS. It is a cloud-based drone mapping solution that captures data, analyzes data, and does drone fleet management for the customer.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the provider of drone GIS mapping market positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Development

The drone GIS mapping services market is highly fragmented with the presence of varinew & established market players in the industry. To stay ahead in the competition, these market players are taking favourable initiatives like service launches and mergers & acquisitions. Such initiatives are resulting in the enhancement of the global footprint of market players in the industry and significantly capturing the market share.

Segmentation of the Drone GIS Mapping Market



By Services :



Thematic Mapping



Topographic Mapping



Cadastral Mapping



Navigation Mapping

Series Mapping

By End-use Industry :



Energy



Construction



Transportation & Warehouse



Agriculture



Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction



Public Administration

Real Estate & Industrial Plant

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone GIS mapping market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of services (thematic mapping, topographic mapping, cadastral mapping, navigation mapping and series mapping), end-use industry (energy, construction, transportation & warehouse, agriculture, mining, oil & gas extraction, public administration and real estate & industrial plant) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

