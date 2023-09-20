High Speed Steel Market Is Predicted To Reach At$ 2.7 Billion In 2023 X Herald

High-speed steels, also referred to as HSS, are a group of steel alloys that excel at quick cutting and machining. Power saw blades and drill bits regularly use it. High-speed steel is superior than older high-carbon steel tools in this respect since it can withstand higher temperatures without losing its temper.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



The most recent high speed steel market report from Fact.High speed steel sales are being boosted, according to MR, by the manufacturing and auto industries' steady demand. Cutting tool applications hold a lion's share of the market, supported by strong importers' and exporters' demand. Construction industry use then significant application in aerospace to increase demand for high speed steel. therefore encouraging the sales.

“Heightened investments by manufacturers in research and development for variations on tungsten and molybdenum among other elements is stimulating growth of high speed steel. The global high speed steel is anticipated to grow two fold by 2031-end,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways



M grade high steel to generate bulk revenue through 2021 and beyond

Application in high speed steel cutting tools sustaining demand

Powder metallurgy HSS and spray formed HSS expected to emerge as potential segment by 2031-end

to remain a lucrative market, owing to high demand from manufacturers of cutting tools

South-East Asia to expand at nearly 6.3% CAGR

Owing to the surge in production as well as consumption of high speed steel, China and India to be key market for high speed steel Europe to witness sluggish growth through 2021

Country-wise Insights

Why the Demand for High-Speed Steel is Growing Faster in China Compared to Other Countries?

The construction sector, which is Asia's largest user of steel, is anticipated to grow significantly throughout the forecasted period. Nearly two thirds of all steel consumed in Asian countries are used for building, which is continuing to be good news for the market's expansion for high-speed steel.

One of the main manufacturing sectors in the nation is the automotive sector. More than half of the autos in the Asia-Pacific area are made in China. Due to China's staas a developing nation, the need for HSS will rise as infrastructure spending continues to rise.

Competitive Landscape

Erasteel, Kennametal, Voestalpine AG, Graphite India Ltd., Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp., Tiangong International Co. Ltd., ThyssenKrupp AG, Sandvik AB, Hitachi Metals Ltd., and Daido Steel among others are some of the prominent manufacturers, profiled by Fact.MR. According to the study, the market is partially fragmented however with product optimization is attracting new entrants in the market.

In September 2020, Voestalpine AG opened the world's most advanced continucaster at the site in Donawitz to produce high-grade steels for processing into special rails for railway infrastructure, premium wires for the automotive industry, and high quality seamless tubes for oil & gas exploration. The state-of-the-art facility represented an investment volume of around EUR 90 million and annual production of 1 million tons.

Also, in January 2021, Daido Steel Co. Ltd., has developed the Permalloy foil STARPAS ® with the world's highest level of noise suppression effect against the magnetic noise from the kHz to MHz band.

Key Companies Profiled



Erasteel

Kennametal

Voestalpine AG

Graphite India Ltd.

NACHI-FUJIKOSHI CORP. Tiangong International Co. Ltd



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



More Valuable Insights on High speed steel Market

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an exhaustive analysis on the global high speed steel market. The study divulges essential insights on the high speed steel market on the basis of production method (conventional HSS, powder metallurgy HSS, and spray forming HSS), grade (M grade, T grade, and advance grade), application (cutting tools, metal cutting, milling, and others), end-use industry (automobiles, manufacturing, aerospace, mechanical engineering, construction and others), and region (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South East Asia & Oceania, and MEA)

Contact:



11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: