Jailer: Rajinikanth Reviews His Own Latest Film Says, 'It Was Average But It Was..'

Recently, the cast and crew of Jailer celebrated the film's success, and according to Galatta.com, Rajinikanth shared his thoughts on the picture, which he described as "average."

Rajinikanth reviews Jailer:

As per the portal Galatta.com, Rajinikanth said, ''I watched the film first without the re-recording. I then asked Sembian sir and Kannan sir about their opinions on the film. Kannan was all praise. I told him, 'Nelson is your friend and you will obviously appreciate him.' I then asked Sembian and he said the film was average. But, the film before the re-recording was done, was average to me too. However, the manner in which Anirudh lifted the film was, 'My God'. He transformed Jailer almost like a bride-to-be after makeup. Superb.''

About the film Jailer

The film, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, also stars Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Vasanth Ravi, Sunil, and Yogi Babu in key parts. Despite being released barely a day before Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, Rajinikanth's 169th film was a great box office triumph. It received positive feedback not just from the crowd but also from film reviewers.

Despite a strong box office performance, the picture was available on Amazon Prime Video within a month of its theatrical debut.