Kerala: Explosion At Gelatin Factory In Kochi Leaves One Dead, 4 Injured

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Kochi: The Kochi police
said on Wednesday that an explosion at a gelatin factory left at least one person dead and four others injured.
The deceased has been identified as Rajan Orang, a native of Punjab. The injured were identified as Najeeb, hailing from Edappally, Saneesh, native of Thoppil, Pankaj and Kaushiki.
According to the police, a section 174 FIR has been filed. The explosion occurred at the Nitta Gelatin Company in Kakkanad on Tuesday at about 8 pm
in the garbage can storage area, said the police.
"Since the company wasn't using any chemicals that contributed to the explosion, the cause of the explosion can only be determined after a thorough investigation", said the police.
The officials added that a scientific examination would be carried out today to determine the accident's cause.
Further details are awaited...
