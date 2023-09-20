Kerala: Explosion At Gelatin Factory In Kochi Leaves One Dead, 4 Injured

According to the police, a section 174 FIR has been filed. The explosion occurred at the Nitta Gelatin Company in Kakkanad on Tuesday at about 8 pm

in the garbage can storage area, said the police.

"Since the company wasn't using any chemicals that contributed to the explosion, the cause of the explosion can only be determined after a thorough investigation", said the police.

The officials added that a scientific examination would be carried out today to determine the accident's cause.

Further details are awaited...