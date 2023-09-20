'This Is Original': Centre Responds To Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's Claim On Constitution Copies Given To Mps

During a media interaction, Meghwal said, "When the Constitution was drafted, it was like this. An amendment was made later. This is the original copy. Our spokesperson has replied to the same."

Earlier, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had raised doubts about the Centre's intentions, pointing out that the words "socialist and secular" were missing from the Preamble in the copies provided to MPs. He expressed concern over the absence of these words, despite knowing that they were added through an amendment in 1976. Adhir Ranjan labeled the move as a suspiciattempt to alter the Constitution.

"It has been done cleverly. It is a matter of concern for me. I tried to raise this issue, but I did not get an opportunity to raise this issue," Adhir Ranjan said.

The new Parliament building held its inaugural session on Tuesday, with MPs receiving copies of the Constitution before entering the new facility. During the session, the Centre also introduced the Women's Reservation Bill, which proposes to reserve 33 percent of seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women.

A dispute ensued between the Congress and the BJP regarding the bill, with the former claiming it was initiated under the UPA government and the latter accusing the Congress of trying to take undue credit.