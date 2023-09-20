Special Parliament Session: Sonia Gandhi Demands Caste Census Along With Passage Of Women's Quota Bill

Sonia Gandhi called for swift action and insisted that a caste cenbe conducted to ensure that women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes receive their rightful reservation.

'This is original': Centre responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's claim on Constitution copies given to MPs

She also acknowledged the perseverance and determination of women, highlighting their enduring commitment to achieving gender equality.



"This is an emotional moment of my own life as well. For the first time, Constitutional amendment to decide women's representation in local body election was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi," the former Congress chief said.

"It was defeated in Rajya Sabha by 7 votes. Later, Congress Govt, under the leadership of PM PV Narasimha Rao, passed it in Rajya Sabha. As a result, we have 15 lakh elected women leaders across the country through local bodies," she said.

"Rajiv Gandhi's dream is only partially complete. It will complete with the passing of this Bill," she further said.