Photos: Disha Patani Trolled For Her 'Cleavage-Revealing' Blouse At Ganesh Chaturthi Puja

Disha Patani, Bollywood's sexiest diva, frequently makes headlines for her sexy appearances, as she never shies away from showcasing her hourglass form in daring clothes. When her costumes fail to please the fashion police, leaving her followers unhappy, the diva frequently falls victim to trolls.



And this time was no exception. Disha raised many heads with her dress when the Ambanis threw a grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at their opulent residence, Antilia.

Disha Patani opted for a plain orange-hued silk saree styled with a risque embellished bralette blouse. The actress flaunted her toned physique in the sexy six yards of her drape and a skimpy blouse.

Leaving her waves loose on her back, Disha accentuated her look with glam makeup. However, her choice of outfit was quite inappropriate for the occasion, and it didn't go well with the netizens.



Disha's outfit didn't go down well with a section of the internet. Many users trolled Disha for her“inappropriate" dressing at an auspicievent. One user asked,“What is wrong with Disha? Has she lost it? What type of clothes does she wear? We are in India."

Another one said,“Disha has zero dressing sense." A third user commented,“Does Disha ever know how to dress conservatively, even at auspicievents/traditional events."



While one user wrote, "ONLY Disha has the amazing talent of making a classy saree look vulgar", another one penned, "I haven't seen disha in sensible clothes".

Meanwhile, a third user commented, "What is wrong with Disha has she lost it what type of clothes does she wear we are in India at least the foreigners respect our culture and wear decent clothes".



Disha Patani drew a lot of backlash from netizens in April 2023 for her exposing dress at the NMACC function. The actress looked stunning in a shimmering saree and a strapless tube.

Disha flaunted her hourglass form in her stunning attire, flaunting her exposed midriff and making everyone stop and look.