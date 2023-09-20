Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Shah Rukh Khan Welcomes Bappa To Mannat, Wishes Fans Happiness, 'Lots Of Modak'

ALSO READ: Vaishakh's 'Bruce Lee' hits pause; Unni Mukundan reveals the Reason; Read to know more

The actor is now basking in the glory of 'Jawan', his most recent film, which is smashing all previously held box office records. Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi both play important roles in the movie. After Pathaan, this is the actor's second hugely successful film. He will next be seen with Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Satish Shah, and Boman Irani in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. This December is the planned release date.

There are a few other actors who, too, invited Lord Ganesha to their homes. Have a look:





ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan 'humshakals' of Amrita- Saif; playful banter cracks up social media