Asian Champions League: Ronaldo Thanks Fans And Iranian People After Helping Al-Nassr Script Historic Win

This win marked the first time a Saudi club played in Iran since 2016, following a recent "ground-breaking agreement" between the two nations' football federations. Ronaldo, aged 38, had significant involvement throughout the game, coming close to scoring twice in the first half. The match turned in Nassr's favor in the second half after Persepolis midfielder Milad Sarlak received a second yellow card, resulting in his dismissal for an unintentional foul on Ronaldo.



Ronaldo played a role in Nassr's opening goal, with a shot deflected into theoff Persepolis full-back Danial Esmaeilifar. Later, Nassr's left-back Mohammed Qassem extended the lead with a powerful shot, securing the victory.

In other group matches

Al Ain won 3-0 against Pakhtakor, Ahal defeated Al Fayha 1-0, Incheon United triumphed 4-2 against Yokohama F Marinos, Shandong Taishan won 3-1 against Kaya-FC Iloilo, Ulsan Hyundai beat BG Pathum United 3-1, and Kawasaki Frontale secured a 1-0 victory against Johor Darul Ta'zim. The group stage, returning to a home-and-away format, runs until mid-December, with the top pool winners and the six best second-placed teams advancing to the knockout rounds starting in February, leading to the final in May.

