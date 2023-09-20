'Touching Moment Of My Life; Rajiv Gandhi Brought Women Reservation...' Sonia Gandhi In Lok Sabha Debate

She claimed that her late husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the one who initially introduced the Bill.

The Congress leader said Rajiv Gandhi's dream would be fulfilled if the bill gets passed in the House.

Also Read |

'Congress used Women Reservation Bill as lollypop': BJP's Nishikant Dubey counters Sonia Gandhi

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, she said,

"The Indian woman has patience like the ocean. She has worked for everyone's betterment like a river." Gandhi further added, "It is a very touching moment of my life. The first time, the Constitutional Amendment determining women's participation in local bodies was brought by my life partner Rajiv Gandhi."

Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi said, "It was Rajiv ji's (Gandhi's) dream (Bill)."



'This is original': Centre responds to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's claim on Constitution copies given to MPs

Sonia Gandhi called for swift action and insisted that a caste cenbe conducted to ensure that women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes receive their rightful reservation. She said,

"Congress party supports this Bill. We are happy regarding the passing of the Bill but we are also concerned. I would like to ask a question. Indian women have been waiting for their political responsibilities for the last 13 years. Now they are being asked to wait for a few more years. How many years? Is this behaviour with Indian women appropriate? INC demands that the Bill be implemented with immediate effect but Caste censhould also be done and arrangement for reservation of SC, ST and OBC women should be made."

She also acknowledged the perseverance and determination of women, highlighting their enduring commitment to achieving gender equality.



Special Parliament session: Sonia Gandhi demands caste cenalong with passage of women's quota bill