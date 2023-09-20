Dosa-Sambar To Biryani-7 Yummy Dinner Ideas To Enjoy During Festivals

Indian festivals are known for their rich and diverse culinary traditions. Here are seven popular Indian dinner options to enjoy during festivals.

Mutton Rogan Josh is spicy red meat curry in which meat is simmered and cooked in zingy yoghurt-based gravy made with garlic, ginger and spices.

Tandoori roti is a type of Indian bread cooked in a tandoor oven, and it pairs wonderfully with butter chicken, a creamy tomato-based chicken curry.



Fragrant rice is cooked with soft pieces of chicken/meat infused with spices and saffron and is popular comfort food across India.

Dis a thin, crispy rice and lentil crepe, typically served with coconut chutney and sambar (a tangy and spicy lentil soup with vegetables). It's a South Indian favorite.

Tandoori Chicken uses marinated chicken pieces in yoghurt with spices, including ginger, turmeric, cloves or garam masala.

Malai kofta is a creamy and rich North Indian dish made with deep-fried potato and paneer balls (koftas) served in a luscitomato-based gravy.



It is a vegetarian delight made from marinated and grilled paneer cubes. It's marinated in yoghurt and spices, which give it a smoky and spicy flavour.



Finish your festival meal with a sweet treat like rasgulla. Rasgulla is a popular Bengali sweet made from soft, spongy cheese balls soaked in sugar syrup. It's light and refreshing.