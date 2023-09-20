Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Gaseous Components

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Earth to Mars are 8 planets; Pluto's a dwarf with icy terrain, thin nitrogen-methane atmosphere, and a heart-shaped region
Earth to Mars are 8 planets; Pluto's a dwarf with icy terrain, thin nitrogen-methane atmosphere, and a heart-shaped region
Mercury is composed of rock and metal. It has a very thin exosphere consisting of trace amounts of hydrogen, helium, and oxygen, but it doesn't have a significant atmosphere
Vehas a thick atmosphere composed mainly of carbon dioxide (about 96.5%), with traces of nitrogen and sulfur dioxide. It also has clouds of sulfuric acid
Earth, has a diverse atmosphere that consists of nitrogen (about 78%) and oxygen (about 21%), with trace amounts of other gases like argon, carbon dioxide, and water vapor
Mars has a thin atmosphere primarily composed of carbon dioxide (about 95.3%), with very low concentrations of nitrogen and argon. It also contains traces of water vapor
Jupiter is a gas giant and consists mainly of hydrogen (about 75%) and helium (about 24%). It has trace amounts of other gases like methane, ammonia, and water vapor
Saturn, has a composition similar to Jupiter. It's primarily made up of hydrogen (about 96%) and helium (about 3%), with trace amounts of methane, ammonia, and other gases
Urais an ice giant, primarily composed of hydrogen (about 83%) and helium (about 15%), with small amounts of methane and other hydrocarbons in its atmosphere
Neptune, like Uranus, is an ice giant. It is mainly composed of hydrogen (about 80%) and helium (about 19%), with higher concentrations of methane compared to Uranus
Pluto has a rock and ice with a thin nitrogen-methane-carbon monoxide atmosphere. Its surface has craters and a heart-shaped region called Tombaugh Regio
MENAFN20092023007385015968ID1107103320
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.