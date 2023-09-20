Earth To Mars: 8 Planets And Their Gaseous Components

Earth to Mars are 8 planets; Pluto's a dwarf with icy terrain, thin nitrogen-methane atmosphere, and a heart-shaped region

Mercury is composed of rock and metal. It has a very thin exosphere consisting of trace amounts of hydrogen, helium, and oxygen, but it doesn't have a significant atmosphere

Vehas a thick atmosphere composed mainly of carbon dioxide (about 96.5%), with traces of nitrogen and sulfur dioxide. It also has clouds of sulfuric acid

Earth, has a diverse atmosphere that consists of nitrogen (about 78%) and oxygen (about 21%), with trace amounts of other gases like argon, carbon dioxide, and water vapor

Mars has a thin atmosphere primarily composed of carbon dioxide (about 95.3%), with very low concentrations of nitrogen and argon. It also contains traces of water vapor

Jupiter is a gas giant and consists mainly of hydrogen (about 75%) and helium (about 24%). It has trace amounts of other gases like methane, ammonia, and water vapor

Saturn, has a composition similar to Jupiter. It's primarily made up of hydrogen (about 96%) and helium (about 3%), with trace amounts of methane, ammonia, and other gases

Urais an ice giant, primarily composed of hydrogen (about 83%) and helium (about 15%), with small amounts of methane and other hydrocarbons in its atmosphere

Neptune, like Uranus, is an ice giant. It is mainly composed of hydrogen (about 80%) and helium (about 19%), with higher concentrations of methane compared to Uranus

Pluto has a rock and ice with a thin nitrogen-methane-carbon monoxide atmosphere. Its surface has craters and a heart-shaped region called Tombaugh Regio