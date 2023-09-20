Karnataka To Raise Age For Access To Tobacco Products To 21, Ban Hookah Bars

(MENAFN- AsiNews) Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, addressing a joint press conference, emphasized the government's commitment to taking strict action against tobaproducts, including hookah bars. The proposed amendments will not only prohibit the sale and consumption of tobaproducts near schools, temples, and hospitals but also raise the age limit for purchasing tobato 21 years, up from the existing 18 years specified in the COTPA Act.
Minister Nagendra stressed the importance of prioritizing health by making Karnataka a drug-free state, considering the detrimental impact of hookah bars on the well-being of young people. The government plans to conduct awareness programs at varilevels, based on a comprehensive study conducted by Dr Vishal Rao, an oncologist at HCG Cancer Center
on drug-related issues in the state.
Furthermore, the ban will extend to the sale and service of tobaproducts in public places, including schools, temples, and hospitals. The COTPA Act will undergo amendments to ensure strict enforcement of these measures.
With increasing youth attraction to hookah bars and concerns about the adverse effects on their health, the government is determined to collaborate with local organizations and the police department to combat drug consumption in these establishments.
Minister Dinesh Gundurao emphasized that this proactive stance is essential to curbing the allure of drugs and substance abuse among the youth, with the foon addressing the root causes of these issues.
