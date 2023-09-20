Karnataka To Raise Age For Access To Tobacco Products To 21, Ban Hookah Bars

Minister Nagendra stressed the importance of prioritizing health by making Karnataka a drug-free state, considering the detrimental impact of hookah bars on the well-being of young people. The government plans to conduct awareness programs at varilevels, based on a comprehensive study conducted by Dr Vishal Rao, an oncologist at HCG Cancer Center

on drug-related issues in the state.

Furthermore, the ban will extend to the sale and service of tobaproducts in public places, including schools, temples, and hospitals. The COTPA Act will undergo amendments to ensure strict enforcement of these measures.

With increasing youth attraction to hookah bars and concerns about the adverse effects on their health, the government is determined to collaborate with local organizations and the police department to combat drug consumption in these establishments.



Minister Dinesh Gundurao emphasized that this proactive stance is essential to curbing the allure of drugs and substance abuse among the youth, with the foon addressing the root causes of these issues.