Flow Battery Market Size To Reachd 2,208.9 Million By 2032 | CAGR: 20.2% | Datahorizzon Research

According to DataHorizzon Research , The flow battery market size was estimated to be valued at USD 354.4 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 2,208.9 Million to exhibit a CAGR of 20.2%. Flow batteries have emerged as a promising player for large-scale energy storage solutions. Despite being under research and development for several decades, this technology has now found practical applications in the real world.

Flow battery technology stands out with its innovative design. It differs from traditional battery cells in that it has two separate tanks for the fluid instead of the electrolyte mixing with conductors in one enclosure. The electrons flow through electrochemical cells and a membrane separating them, making for a remarkable process. A major benefit of flow batteries is that the solar energy recharges the electrolytes in each tank as they pass the electrodes. Additionally, these batteries can be quickly replenished by replacing the depleted liquids in the tank with energized liquid.

The rising need for energy storage devices is a major factor contributing to the market growth. Energy storage devices are essential to remove the intermittency and variability in the energy supply. The energy storage devices store electricity produced from varisources and supply it back to the grid in cases of high electricity demand in peak hours when the grids do not have enough power to fulfill the demand. Additionally, these batteries provide constant energy output for a longer duration with very low degradation of components for utility applications and have an estimated life span of around 30 years.

These factors lead to the rising adoption of flow batteries, thereby contributing to market growth. The scalability of flow batteries is another factor leading to their high adoption and promoting market growth. In flow batteries, the reactors where the electrochemical reaction occurs and the tanks where the energy is stored are separated. This provides the flexibility to adjust the capacity of the battery and its power separately. Bigger tanks are required to scale up the batteries to store more power. For instance, in September 2022, China connected the world's largest redox flow battery system to the grid. Dalian Rongke Power connected a 100MW redox flow battery system to the Dalian grid in the project's first phase. The capacity is expected to be scaled up to 200MW for the second phase.

These batteries have a unique characteristic that enables the flow of electrolyte liquid through the central unit from two external tanks. Flow batteries are known for storing significant amounts of energy for extended periods, making them an excellent option for renewable energy storage. Additionally, unlike other battery technologies, they do not self-discharge during inactivity and do not degrade over time.

