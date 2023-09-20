Fiber Blends Market Is Projected To Surge With A 5.6% CAGR Through 2033 X Herald

Fiber is a crucial component of a healthy diet since it helps with nutrient absorption, lowers cholesterol, and controls blood sugar. The purpose of fiber blends is to promote the proper operation of the digestive and elimination systems. Fiber blends are a blend of soluble and insoluble fibers with a unique probiotic.

The global fiber blends market stands at a value of US$ 252.2 million in 2023.

Global demand for fiber blends is set to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2033.

Worldwide consumption of fiber blends is forecasted to secure a revenue of US$ 435 million by 2033.

Use of 3 to 5 mg fiber blends is projected to increase at a CAGR of 6% through 2033. Sales of fiber blends in China are predicted to surge at 6.6% CAGR over the next ten years.

“Increasing prevalence of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases is making consumers more aware of preventative healthcare practices. As a result, more individuals are drawn to products that support good health, such as fiber blends, which is stimulating market revenue growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst

A crucial trend that is becoming increasingly popular in the soluble fibers market is product innovation. Leading companies are striving for market share in the extremely competitive worldwide market. To achieve a competitive edge, top companies in the fiber blends market prioritize quality control, product standards, supply chain management, and marketing activities.

In 2021, Cargill introduced soluble fibers. With the use of Cargill's novel soluble fibers, sugar content in ice cream, candy, bakery goods, fillings, cereals, and dairy products can be reduced by up to 30% while still retaining the desirable look, taste, and texture.

Add A Scoop

Boyd's Alternative Health Inc.

BetterBody Foods

Mineral Resources International, Inc.

Kerry Group

Citrucel

Renew Life

Benefiber

Metamucil

Optimum Nutrition Twinlab

<3 Mg

3 to 5 Mg

6 to 7 Mg >7 Mg

Soluble Insoluble

Online Offline

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

What differences can the fiber blends report make on the revenue impacts and strategies of businesses?

Fact.MR strives to provide comprehensive assessments of opportunities in variregions and technology segments. The study also offers an uncluttered data-driven insights into the growth avenues of the fiber blends and all its segments. Some of the ways the study can make a discernible impact are by offering evidence-based perspectives on:



Attractiveness quotient of emerging product/technology types in variproducts in the fiber blends

Micro-economics factors that may hamper the prospects of some of the key segments

Recent spate of research and development (R&D) funding on key fiber blendss

New business models paving way for disruptions in demand dynamic of key segments Regional markets that will be future engine of growth and the industry trends that will support these markets

