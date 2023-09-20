Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Is Forecasted To Surge To A Size Of 13.8% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global neurorehabilitation devices market size is valued at US$ 1.48 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to surge to a size of US$ 5.4 billion by 2033-end. Worldwide neurorehabilitation system sales are projected to rise at an astronomical 13.8% CAGR over the next ten years.
Neurorehabilitation devices are products that help people suffering from neurological disorders improve their quality of life by treating impairments. The rapidly surging geriatric population on a global level is also projected to be a key contributor to neurorehabilitation equipment shipments across the forecast period as older people are more at risk of suffering from neurological disorders.
Download Sample Copy of This Report:
Key T akeaways from Market Study
In 2023, the neurorehabilitation devices market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.48 billion. Worldwide shipments of neurorehabilitation devices are projected to rise at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2033. The global market is anticipated to reach a size of US$ 5.4 billion by 2033. The rising incidence of neurological disorders, the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness regarding rehabilitation therapies, and high investments in medical R&D are key factors propelling neurorehabilitation device demand. The high cost of neurorehabilitation equipment and the low availability of skilled professionals to operate them are estimated to be major restraints for market expansion. Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are estimated to emerge as highly opportune spaces for neurorehabilitation device suppliers in the future. Sales of neurorobotic systems in 2023 account for more than 45% of the global market revenue.
“Capital raise is projected to be an essential part of business for new as well as established neurorehabilitation device manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst
Recent Industry News FDA Approval for Innovative Brain-Computer Interface: In a groundbreaking development, a neurorehabilitation device company received FDA approval for its brain-computer interface (BCI) system. This BCI allows individuals with severe motor impairments to control external devices using their thoughts. It has the potential to significantly enhance the independence and quality of life for patients with conditions like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) . Telehealth Integration : In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, many neurorehabilitation device manufacturers have integrated telehealth capabilities into their products. This enables remote monitoring and therapy sessions, ensuring continuity of care while minimizing in-person contact. Collaboration with Research Institutions : Several neurorehabilitation device companies have established partnerships with research institutions to conduct clinical trials and gather data on the efficacy of their devices. This collaborative approach is advancing the field and increasing the evidence base for neurorehabilitation interventions. Expansion into Emerging Markets : To tap into new growth opportunities, some neurorehabilitation device manufacturers have expanded their presence in emerging markets. Asia-Pacific, in particular, has shown substantial potential for market expansion due to its growing healthcare infrastructure and rising neurological disorder prevalence. Customization and Personalization : Companies in the neurorehabilitation device sector are increasingly focusing on customization and personalization. This involves tailoring rehabilitation plans and device settings to individual patient needs, optimizing therapy outcomes.
Key Companies Profiled
Neofect AlterG, Inc. Eodyne Kinestica Hocoma AG Abbott Laboratories Medtronic plc Biometrics Ltd. Bioness Inc. BIONIK Laboratories Corp. Boston Scientific Corporation Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.
Key Segments in Neurorehabilitation Devices Industry Research
By Product :
Neurorobotic Systems Brain Computer Interface Wearable Devices Brain Stimulators By Application :
Stroke Parkinson's Disease Brain & Spinal Cord Injury Cerebral Palsy Multiple Sclerosis Others By End User :
Rehabilitation Centers Hospitals & Clinics Home Care Others By Region :
North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:
Competitive Landscape
Leading neurorehabilitation device manufacturers are also opting for acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers to hasten product launches and bolster their presence in the global industry landscape.
In September 2022, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. and MELTIN MMI announced that they have agreed to the launch and marketing of the MELTz® Hand Rehabilitation System. The product has been jointly developed by the aforementioned companies but MELTIN obtained the device certification as a distributor and manufacturer. In 2022, to enhance the creation of technologically advanced brain-computer interface solutions, Blackrock Neurotech acquired MindX. By combining its hardware DNA with MindX's software DNA, Blackrock aimed to improve its neural data analysis and offer flexibility and modification for numerBCI applications.
Contact:
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail:
MENAFN20092023004660010643ID1107103292
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.