Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Is Forecasted To Surge To A Size Of 13.8% CAGR By 2033 X Herald

Neurorehabilitation devices are products that help people suffering from neurological disorders improve their quality of life by treating impairments. The rapidly surging geriatric population on a global level is also projected to be a key contributor to neurorehabilitation equipment shipments across the forecast period as older people are more at risk of suffering from neurological disorders.

Key T akeaways from Market Study



In 2023, the neurorehabilitation devices market stands at a valuation of US$ 1.48 billion.

Worldwide shipments of neurorehabilitation devices are projected to rise at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market is anticipated to reach a size of US$ 5.4 billion by 2033.

The rising incidence of neurological disorders, the growing geriatric population, increasing awareness regarding rehabilitation therapies, and high investments in medical R&D are key factors propelling neurorehabilitation device demand.

The high cost of neurorehabilitation equipment and the low availability of skilled professionals to operate them are estimated to be major restraints for market expansion.

Asian countries such as India, China, and Japan are estimated to emerge as highly opportune spaces for neurorehabilitation device suppliers in the future. Sales of neurorobotic systems in 2023 account for more than 45% of the global market revenue.

“Capital raise is projected to be an essential part of business for new as well as established neurorehabilitation device manufacturers,” says a Fact.MR analyst

Recent Industry News

Key Companies Profiled



Neofect

AlterG, Inc.

Eodyne

Kinestica

Hocoma AG

Abbott Laboratories

Medtronic plc

Biometrics Ltd.

Bioness Inc.

BIONIK Laboratories Corp.

Boston Scientific Corporation Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.

Key Segments in Neurorehabilitation Devices Industry Research



By Product :



Neurorobotic Systems



Brain Computer Interface



Wearable Devices

Brain Stimulators

By Application :



Stroke



Parkinson's Disease



Brain & Spinal Cord Injury



Cerebral Palsy



Multiple Sclerosis

Others

By End User :



Rehabilitation Centers



Hospitals & Clinics



Home Care

Others

By Region :



North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Latin America Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Leading neurorehabilitation device manufacturers are also opting for acquisitions, collaborations, and mergers to hasten product launches and bolster their presence in the global industry landscape.



In September 2022, Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. and MELTIN MMI announced that they have agreed to the launch and marketing of the MELTz® Hand Rehabilitation System. The product has been jointly developed by the aforementioned companies but MELTIN obtained the device certification as a distributor and manufacturer. In 2022, to enhance the creation of technologically advanced brain-computer interface solutions, Blackrock Neurotech acquired MindX. By combining its hardware DNA with MindX's software DNA, Blackrock aimed to improve its neural data analysis and offer flexibility and modification for numerBCI applications.

