Hiking Footwear Market Is Predicted To Increase At A CAGR Of 3.1% Through 2033 X Herald

The surge in the participation of individuals in variadventure sports, including activities such as rock climbing, mountain biking, cave exploring, and more, is expected to drive the demand for hiking footwear in the years to come. These specialized shoes serve as a crucial protective barrier for the feet, especially in challenging terrains featuring slipperiness and debris.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's Report on Global Hiking Footwear Market

1- On the basis of design style, low-cut hiking footwear is expected to remain preferred among hikers across the globe, with sales projected to surpass revenues worth US$ 30,000 Mn by 2022-end.

2- Mid-cut hiking footwear sales are anticipated to hold a comparatively lower revenue share of the market than that of low-cut hiking footwear. In addition, sales of mid-cut hiking footwear will exhibit the fastest expansion in the market through 2022.

3- Sales of approach shoes, and hiking shoes will register a parallel increase, exhibiting a CAGR of 26% through 2022, on the basis of product type. Hiking shoes are poised to remain the most attractive product, with revenues expected to account for more than one-third share of the market throughout the forecast period.

4- Hiking footwear sales in third party online sales channel are expected to exhibit the highest CAGR through 2022, as compared to all the other sales channel segments included in the report.

5- Direct to customer institutional channel will continue to be the largest sales channel in the global hiking footwear market, followed by the franchised sports outlet.

6- Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is expected to be the fastest expanding market for hiking footwear during 2017 to 2022.

7- Europe is expected to remain dominant in the global hiking footwear market, followed by North America, in terms of revenues. Increasing interest of people in outdoor recreational activities will fuel growth of the market in these regions.

Competitive landscape:

Prominent suppliers of hiking footwear are investing in strengthening their supply chain management systems, providing and developing quality products, maintaining product standards, etc.

The market players are taking varistrategic initiatives, including acquisitions, mergers, etc., to expand their footprints around the world.

For instance :

Lowa acquired Rika Sports S.r.l. in August 2019. The latter is an Italian producer of sports footwear, including hiking wear. This acquisition is projected to help Lowa in upsurging its labor force.

Key players in the hiking footwear market are New Balance Inc., Adidas AG, VF Corporation, Mizuno Corporation, NIKE Inc., Sketchers Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corporation, Amer Sports Corporation, Wolverine World Wide Inc., PUMA SE, and Under Armour Inc.

Segmentation of Hiking Footwear Industry Research

· By Product Type :



Trail Shoes

Hiking Shoes

Approach Shoes

Mountaineering Boots Hiking Boots

· By Design :



Low Cut

Mid Cut High Cut

· By Sales Channel :



Independent Sports Outlets

Franchised Sports Outlets

Direct-to-Customer Brand Outlets

Modern Trade Channels

Direct-to-Customer Online Channels

Third-party Online Channels Direct-to-Customer Institutional Channels

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Hiking Footwear include:



What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Hiking Footwear Market growth?

What are the main challenges faced by players in the Hiking Footwear market Demand?

With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Hiking Footwear market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Hiking Footwear market size?

