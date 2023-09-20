Fishing Lures Market Is Anticipated To Reach$ 6.57 Billion By 2033 X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Fishing Lure market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

This study by skilled analysts at Fact.MR places the global fishing lure market at US$ 3.96 billion in 2023 and predicts it to reach a valuation of US$ 6.57 billion by 2033-end. Doubling from the historical CAGR of 2.5% (2018 to 2022), global demand for fishing lures is predicted to increase at a healthy 5.2% CAGR over the next ten years.

Key Companies Profiled



Bass Pro Shops

Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd.

Piscifun

Shimano Inc.

Clam Outdoors

Al Gags Fishing Lures

Pure Fishing Inc.

GLOBERIDE Inc.

Rapala VMC Corporation Al's GoldFishing Lure Co.

Competitive Landscape

Leading fishing lure manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio through the launch of new innovative products that allow them to maximize their sales growth and gain a competitive advantage over other companies.

In November 2021, Fish Craft, a leading provider of fishing lures based in Australia, announced the launch of its new range of fishing lures that it had been developing for a long time. The launch included 27 lures in new shapes and colors.

Key Segments of Fishing Lure Industry Research



By Type :



Jigs



Combined Lures



Spoons



Soft Plastic Baits



Flies



Spinnerbaits

Crankbaits

By Fishing Type :



Freshwater Fishing



Saltwater Fishing

Great Lake Fishing

By Length :



Less than 4 Inches



4 Inches



5 Inches

More than 5 Inches

By Sales Channel :



Sports Outlets



Modern Trade Channels



Fishing Supply Stores



Online Retail





Company Websites



Third-party Online

Other Channels

By Region :



North America



Latin America



Europe



APAC MEA

