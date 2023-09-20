Fishing Lures Market Is Anticipated To Reach$ 6.57 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The Fishing Lure Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Fishing Lure demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Fishing Lure market outlook across the globe.
market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Fishing Lure market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments
This study by skilled analysts at Fact.MR places the global fishing lure market at US$ 3.96 billion in 2023 and predicts it to reach a valuation of US$ 6.57 billion by 2033-end. Doubling from the historical CAGR of 2.5% (2018 to 2022), global demand for fishing lures is predicted to increase at a healthy 5.2% CAGR over the next ten years.
This Fishing Lure market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Fishing Lure along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.
The Key trends Analysis of Extended Fishing Lure market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over the forecast period.
Key Companies Profiled
Bass Pro Shops Weihai Guangwei Group Co. Ltd. Piscifun Shimano Inc. Clam Outdoors Al Gags Fishing Lures Pure Fishing Inc. GLOBERIDE Inc. Rapala VMC Corporation Al's GoldFishing Lure Co.
Competitive Landscape
Leading fishing lure manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio through the launch of new innovative products that allow them to maximize their sales growth and gain a competitive advantage over other companies.
In November 2021, Fish Craft, a leading provider of fishing lures based in Australia, announced the launch of its new range of fishing lures that it had been developing for a long time. The launch included 27 lures in new shapes and colors.
Key Segments of Fishing Lure Industry Research
By Type :
Jigs Combined Lures Spoons Soft Plastic Baits Flies Spinnerbaits Crankbaits By Fishing Type :
Freshwater Fishing Saltwater Fishing Great Lake Fishing By Length :
Less than 4 Inches 4 Inches 5 Inches More than 5 Inches By Sales Channel :
Sports Outlets Modern Trade Channels Fishing Supply Stores Online Retail By Region :
Company Websites Third-party Online Other Channels
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
