Global Precision Resistor Market Report, Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis And Forecast To 2028 X Herald

Owing to the region's robust industrial base, which is fueling demand for precision resistors, North America is predicted to experience profitable growth over the projected time frame. The high-tech manufacturing industry in the area is another factor in increasing demand for these components. Furthermore, the robust economy and high-tech industrial sector of the area further support the expansion of the market for precision resistors. Precision resistor demand has increased as a result of enterprises being able to invest in new technologies and manufacturing methods because of the region's robust economic growth.

Some of the key players in Precision Resistor market include TE Connectivity, Viking Tech Corp, EZCorp Inc, Panasonic, Dollar Financial Group Global Corporation , Susumu, First Cash Financial Services Inc, Walsin Technology Corporation, Cash America International Inc , Gold & Silver Pawn Shop and Samsung Electro-Mechanics.

Key Developments:

In January 2023, Bourns, Inc. announced the expansion of its product portfolio with the release of high-power thick film resistors with four new AEC-Q200 compliant product series.

In May 2022, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. announced the launch of a new high-precision thin film wraparound chip resistor for military, industrial, and aerospace applications.

In March 2022, Murata acquired Resonant Inc. at USD 4.50 per share to make its position strong in the telecommunications market.



What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Covers Market data for the years 2021, 2022, 2023, 2026, and 2030

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



