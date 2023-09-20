New findings in submerged temple off Egypt’s shoreline show ‘treasures, secrets’

(MENAFN) New “treasures and secrets” have been unveiled at the location of a submerged temple off Egypt’s Mediterranean shoreline, the European Institute for Underwater Archaeology (IEASM) declared in a press report on Tuesday.



An underwater archaeological crew, headed by French naval archaeologist Franck Goddio, has achieved more findings at the location of a temple to god Amun in the ancient port town of Thonis-Heracleion in the Bay of Aboukir, the organization stated.



The crew examined the town’s south waterway, where large chunks of stone from the ancient temple broke down “during a cataclysmic event dated to the mid-second century BC,” the organization declared.



The temple to god Amun was where pharaohs went “to receive the titles of their power as universal kings from the supreme god of the ancient Egyptian pantheon,” it added.



“Precious objects belonging to the temple treasury have been unearthed, such as silver ritual instruments, gold jewelry and fragile alabaster containers for perfumes or unguents,” IEASM noted. “They bear witness to the wealth of this sanctuary and the piety of the former inhabitants of the port city.”

