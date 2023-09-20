Companjon Receives Thirdnsecutive 'World's Most Innovative Insurtechs' Rgnition From Fintech Global

Companjon, established in 2020, has experienced rapid growth since last year's InsurTech100, launching a variety of modern and traditional insurance solutions with three globally recognized brands in the events and entertainment, mobility, and fintech sectors. Through these partnerships the company has generated more than 25 million transactions globally year-to-date, more than one per second, with a track record of happy end customers. Companjon is actively expanding in both their deployment of solutions that leverage the latest technology, such as artificial intelligence, and the deployment of these solutions in new countries across Europe.

Companjon CEO, Matthias Naumann, said:“We are immensely proud to again be of the world's most innovative insurtechs for the third year in a row, and at a time of such tremendcompany growth and success. We thank our business partners, who share our appetite for breaking boundaries, for their collaboration in creating solutions that change the way people think about insurance. We look forward to growing with them, within and beyond Europe, in the next 12 months, as well as supporting new business partners in their efforts to offer customers the ultimate in flexibility and convenience with our AI-driven insurance solutions.”

FinTech Global CEO, Richard Sachar, said:“We congratulate Companjon on its third consecutive appearance in our InsurTech100 list. Companjon's unique capability to deliver insurtech along the entire insurance value chain is inspiring, from its underwriting with dynamic pricing, to automating claims with artificial intelligence, to seamless multilingual customer support. We look forward to seeing Companjon's continued contributions to the transformation of the insurance industry over the next year.”

About Companjon

Companjon is a leading B2B2C insurtech start-up specializing in end-to-end embedded insurance that's fully digital and frictionless. Companjon enables businesses to delight their customers with the ultimate in flexibility and convenience through tailor-made lifestyle insurance solutions that enhance customer experience and generate ancillary revenue. Companjon designs, builds, and underwrites its dynamically priced solutions on a 100% cloud-based platform capable of processing 32,000 automated claims per second, easy API gateway integration, and leveraging artificial intelligence.

Companjon seeks to change the way people think about insurance by creating seamless and positive experiences when things don't go as planned: being right there when 'life' happens. The company is registered in Ireland and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Media Contact:

Kimberly Littlefield



+353 (0)86 107 0416

