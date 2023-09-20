Power Ship Market: Fueling Growth & Innovation By 2031

Power Ship

The power ship market size was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $22.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2031.

A power ship, also known as a floating power plant or a power barge, is a specialized vessel designed to generate electrical power. These ships are equipped with one or more onboard power generation units, typically fueled by natural gas, heavy oil, or other energy sources, to produce electricity. Power ships are often used in situations where a quick and mobile power generation solution is needed, such as in remote areas, disaster-stricken regions, or locations with inadequate access to land-based power infrastructure.

LAMEA is expected to grow at the fastest rate, registering a CAGR of 21.6%, throughout the forecast period.

Defense application is the fastest-growing segment in the global power ship market, expected to grow at a CAGR of 58.7% during 2021–2031.

The key players in the global power ship industry are

Konsberg

GE

ABB

Wartsila

MAN Energy

Siemens

Corenergy

General Dynamics electric boat

Norwegian Electric Systems AS

Leclanch SA

Power ships are often used to provide emergency power in the aftermath of natural disasters, such as hurricanes, earthquakes, or tsunamis, when onshore power infrastructure is damaged or unavailable.

Power ships can help bridge energy shortfalls or supply disruptions in regions facing electricity shortages due to technical issues or insufficient power capacity.

The power ship is basically floating power plants. They are easy to use, transport, and connect to the domestic grid and are available on demand.

Power ship also meets the sudden demands for electricity in the remotest areas where they can be docked and connected to national grids. Such factors and the increasing demand for primary energy continuously work toward the market's growth.

Recent power ship market trends shows that the market has huge growth potential and thus, attracts many profit seekers. However, a hike in oil prices leads to increased electricity production costs.

Power ships are equipped with generators, turbines, or engines that can convert fuel into electricity. These power generation units can vary in size and capacity, depending on the ship's design and intended use.

Installing power plants requires huge investment, time, and several fixed and variable costs; however, power ships can be deployed in a span of around 120 days. They are ready to connect to the grid easily when they have full input capacity that is when they are fueled fully.

They offer output immediately, as they can be directly connected to the transmission network from the high-voltage substation maintained onboard. Thus, such power ship market opportunities drive positive growth in projection years.

Power ships are gaining interest in recent times. Risen demand for electricity and lacking the infrastructure to fulfill the demand has led countries to bring in power ship to the rescue.

The Russia-Ukrainian war has hugely impacted oil prices and puts a dent in demand-supply in Europe and North America. In addition, the market was still reeling from the repercussions of COVID-19 owing to the unavailability of labor and stalled projects.

Power ship is a reliable fast track, plug & play, and effective solution that delivers electricity in 30 to 100 days. It is also highly efficient using the most economical fuel available in the market and with a higher efficiency compared to similar solutions that lead to an economical generation cost.

The rise in demand for primary energy has led many nations and private sector to opt for power ship and tcreating future opportunity for market growth.

In 2021, the power conversion system segment accounted for 27.2% power ship market share in the year 2021.

In 2021, the fully electric power ship segment accounted for about 32.1% of the share in the global powership market, and is expected to maintain its dominance till the end of the forecast period.

Report Key highlighters:

The power ship market is analyzed in terms of value that is in $ million.

The power ship market is classified by type, system, and application across the world, with detailed analysis for each segment across 4 major regions covering more than 18 countries.

The report offers detailed insights into the GDP analysis of specific countries.

The report also includes the detailed profiling of 15 major manufacturers in the industry.

Economies in the region such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexare initiating policies to minimize carbon emissions from their distribution sectors by switching to electricity and natural gas and by improving energy efficiency in defense that produce large amounts of carbon emissions.

