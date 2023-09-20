Introducing Hello Tailr: The New Timeving Clothing Alterations Door To Door Service

Convenient new online tailoring service, offering basic alterations and custom quotes without leaving your home

AUSTRALIA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Hello Tailr is an online tailoring service which enables basic clothing alterations, all without the need to leave home. Searching for clothing alterations services to get your clothes hemmed can be a time consuming process. From finding a local tailor, to shopping around for quotes, to being unsure of the quality of service; it can be a drawn out, inconvenient process that not many people have the time for.

Hello Tailr can be used to get clothes altered without the need to leave home. Hello Tailr offers basic services such as hemming and shortening of clothes for a flat fee and with door to door shipping. Simply book online, pack the clothes up in any box, satchel or bag and their couriers will collect from the customer's door step. While the customer continues on with their busy schedule, the parcel will be delivered to a local tailor who will perform the alterations before the courier delivers the freshly altered items back to the customer.

Complex alterations can be handled too, Hello Tailr has an online quote service for non standard alterations. This allows customers to engage and brainstorm with their tailors, to find a solution for their upcycling projects or more complex alterations. This offering is great for minded consumers interested in upcycling fashion and being mindful of over consumption

Hello Tailr also provides flexible hours for their professional tailors who can work fromhome and make an income without the stress or pressure of taking out a lease on a shopfront or starting their own business.

