Aver Europe Announces A Strategic Partnership With Airtame For Seamlessntent Sharing

AVer Europe and Airtame Partnership

AVer Europe announces a strategic partnership with AirTame to simplify content sharing in corporate and education environments.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of education technology and video collaboration solutions, announces a strategic partnership with AirTame to simplify content sharing in corporate and education environments.

Airtame creates a simpler, smarter and more engaging shared screen experience, offering subscription-based solutions for hybrid conferencing, screen sharing and digital signage. Delivering an outstanding solution with Airtame 2 and Airtame Cloud, the new Airtame Hub is creating an even more inclusive and effortless hybrid conferencing. Combined with an extensive AVer camera offering, this partnership offers seamless content capture and sharing solutions.

"We are pleased to work with Airtame, building a relationship that elevates hybrid meetings and blended learning. This exciting new partnership with Airtame will deliver the best of both worlds to our customers – seamless content capturing and sharing".

- Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing at AVer Europe

Jonas Gyalokay, Co-Founder of Airtame, expressed the significance of this partnership, stating, "Our integration with AVer simplifies the attainment of scalable conferencing solutions that cater to today's ever-evolving communication demands. Airtame is dedicated to offering adaptable and future-proof solutions that enable seamless interactions between in-person and remote participants. This collaboration with AVer ensures the effortless integration of our Hybrid Conferencing Solution with their top-tier cameras, facilitating a truly transformative conferencing experience."

About AVer Europe

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer holds numerinternational design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

About Airtame

Airtame's hardware-enabled SaaS platform is revolutionizing the way people connect and engage with screens in virtually any type of building and space. By making meeting rooms, classrooms, and common areas more dynamic through easy-to-use technology, Airtame is transforming the user experience for everyone – regardless of whether they are in the building or on the other side of the screen. Thanks to its intuitive hybrid conferencing, screen sharing, and digital signage features, Airtame is the only solution in the market that powers all screens and allows for remote management through a single interface. Airtame's mission is to empower everyone to connect, conference, and collaborate on the same screen, in the easiest yet most advanced way. Founded in 2013, Airtame is trusted by more than 25,000 organizations worldwide to facilitate over 1.5 million monthly meetings in over 100,000 classrooms and meeting spaces. The 80-person Airtame team is strategically stationed in offices in New York, Copenhagen, and Budapest.

