The Global Halal Logistics Market Projected Growth At 5.1% CAGR, Reaching$ 528.2 Billion By 2033 X Herald

The meticulsorting of halal products within warehousing facilities holds paramount importance, ensuring the synchronization of upstream and downstream logistics with stringent halal regulations. Starting from storage points, products traverse the supply chain, with a key foon maintaining halal compliance throughout, encompassing both the product and its packaging. The halal industry has evolved well beyond halal food, now encompassing an array of lifestyle products and services, spanning halal hair care, clothing, and hospitality.

Countries with considerable Islamic population such as India, Nepal, Turkey, Indonesia, and Bangladesh are providing stimuto the manufacturers investing in the food and beverages industry for halal meat and processed food & beverages. According to the study, South Asia accounted for 30% of the global halal transportation logistics market due to high demand for halal meat in the food & beverage industry. Such factors are projected to expand the halal logistics market at over 9% CAGR through 2031.

“According to the Fact.MR analysis, the market generated over US$ 168 Bn from food and beverages industry due to the surge in number of halal warehousing and halal meat consumption across the globe,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

In terms of component, storage accounts for 60% of the halal logistics revenue share

Food and beverage end-use industry to hold over half of the total market share through 2021

South Asian countries such as India, Nepal, Bangladesh and many more to account for the largest market for halal logistics

Indonesia to emerge as the potential market for the halal logistics through 2031

Being a muslim dominant country, Turkey is poised to reach double digit value by 2031-end Transportation component to emerge as the second largest segment for halal logistics market

Competitive landscape:

Key market players are focusing on pricing trends, quality control, product standards, new developments, and supply chain management to increase their market share. Leading businesses are actively investing in the creation of new halal-certified food products to expand their product lines.

In March 2021, Nippon Express launched halal air cargo in Japan for its domestic cargo transport services. This service will be linked to its Express Hi-Speed domestic air cargo transport service and will provide logistics services to around 200,000 Muslims in Japan. In April 2021, dnata, a provider of air services, received ISO 9001:2015 certification for cargo handling services, including an award for halal certification by Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (MUIS). This certification is offered for its special storage room in its Coolchain facility.

Key Segments of Halal Logistics Industry Research

· By Component :



Storage



Warehouses

Containers

Transportation



Maritime Halal Logistics



Air Halal Logistics

Land Halal Logistics

Monitoring Components



Hardware





Sensors





RFID Devices





Telematics



Networking Devices



Software



Services





Installation and Integration Support & Maintenance

· By Vertical :



Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemicals Others

· By Region :



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America Middle East & Africa

What are the key trends and opportunities expected to prevail halal logistics market?



Which region is leading the halal logistics market?



How is demand for halal logistics market rising?



Which vertical for halal logistics market will create lucrative growth opportunities?



What are the key challenges faced by halal logistics manufacturers? What is the impact of Covid-19 on halal logistics market?

