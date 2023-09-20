ICCIMA chief asks for founding fresh banking, monetary mechanisms to enlarge trade with Bulgaria

(MENAFN) Chief of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Hossein Selahvarzi has asked for founding fresh banking and monetary mechanisms to enlarge trade with Bulgaria, the ICCIMA portal declared.



Talking in a conference with Bulgaria’s Ambassador to Tehran Nikolina Konova on Monday, Selahvarzi stated: “Iranian private sector is looking for ways to increase trade with other countries. Although there are many non-sanctioned areas for joint activity; we have to find new ways for financial exchanges.”



Mentioning the fall in financial ties among Iran as well as other nations because of the application of bans in latest years, he noted: “However, we believe that considering the old relationship between our countries, we can find ways to increase business exchanges in various fields, and this issue is one of the priorities of the ICCIMA in the new management term.”



Selahvarzi also said that transportation is one of the significant spheres of collaboration among Iran as well as Bulgaria, continuing: “Iran's transportation is under the supervision of the ICCIMA, and due to membership in IRU (International Road Transport Union), we are the largest carnet customer in this organization. Therefore, we can have favorable cooperation in this field.”

MENAFN20092023000045015839ID1107103258