Intry Expert Olaf Ransome Joins Planixs As Liquidity Futurologist

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Planixs , the market leading provider of real-time, intraday cash, collateral and liquidity management solutions, has appointed industry expert Olaf Ransome to the role of Liquidity Futurologist. Olaf will provide strategic insights into the future of liquidity, enhancing Planixs' cross-enterprise liquidity intelligence solution, which powers more efficient liquidity allocation and optimisation.

Known widely as 'The Bankers' Plumber', Olaf is a Financial Markets specialist with a career spanning over 35 years at global institutions including Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and Salomon Brothers. He has extensive experience working with firms operating in traditional and decentralised Financial Market Infrastructures. Olaf's industry knowledge and expertise will help Planixs continue to expand and enhance its proprietary real-time liquidity intelligence solution, Realiti® , enabling industry participants to optimise intraday liquidity usage and maximise value from liquidity resources.

By delivering real-time 360° control and insights across a firm's enterprise-wide liquidity landscape, and transforming cross-firm data into a single source of truth, Realiti® enables businesses to unlock growth through smarter, value-creating liquidity decisions.

Neville Roberts, CEO, Planixs commented:“Olaf is one of the world's foremost experts in banking capabilities and processes. His breadth and depth of experience across the Financial Services value chain will be of great value to Planixs and I am delighted to welcome him to our company. There is a good reason why he is known as The Bankers' Plumber.

As our Liquidity Futurologist, our market-defining product, Realiti®, will benefit directly from Olaf's expertise and his insights into liquidity - and liquidity optimisation trends - which can in turn be translated into data management solutions that enable our clients to react more efficiently to trends and changes.”

Olaf Ransome added:“Without doubt, liquidity is the lifeblood of all financial transactions and services. Recent events have shownthat real-time liquidity management requires control of cash and securities. Planixs' Realiti® platform enables financial firms to do just that. I am excited to join the firm to influence its strategic vision and direction as demand for available global liquidity intensifies in the coming years.”

About Planixs

Realising the potential of liquidity at the velocity of the market

Founded in 2011, Planixs is an industry leader in real-time liquidity intelligence. At the heart of its Financial Markets value proposition is its award-winning, cloud-enabled Realiti® solution that empowers global institutions and financial firms of all sizes including AIB, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest and Scotiabank, to realise the full potential of their enterprise-wide liquidity, at the velocity of the market.

Realiti® is the only liquidity intelligence solution to deliver real-time, enterprise-wide 360° visibility of a firm's liquidity landscape, control over treasury activities and value-creating insights, in a single platform. Realiti® provides an invaluable liquidity lens, with dynamic real-time insights across all liquidity (cash, securities and CBDCs) and controls that facilitate and drive cross-enterprise liquidity and capital optimisation.

Acknowledged as the best-in-class solution provider for regulatory confidence, Planixs is revolutionising the way that banks, exchanges and funds of all sizes optimise usage, extract value and drive measurable impact from increasingly scarce, costly liquidity resources.

Realiti's 1000+ users across the world are supported by a dedicated team of experts that brings together thought leaders, experienced Financial Markets practitioners and technology specialists, dedicated to building solutions powered up to enable our clients to be successful in the future financial world.



