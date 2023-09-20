Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market Expected To Reach $19.8 Billion By 2031-Allied Market Research

virtual-desktop-infrastructure-market-size

Remote work trends, need for scalability, data security, and BYOD adoption are driving the Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market.

PORTLAND, ORIGON, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Hosting of desktop environments on a central server is known as virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) . It is a type of desktop virtualization in the sense that the individual desktop images operate on virtual machines (VMs) and are distributed to end users over a network rather than having them linked to a local hardware-based system. Endpoints used in VDI systems can be PCs or other devices such as tablets or thin client terminals.

Surge in need to increase employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) boosts the growth of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market. In addition, cost saving associated with VDI solutions positively impacts the growth of the virtual desktop infrastructure industry. However, performance, compatibility issues, and expensive deployment & sign-up costs of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) platforms are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, an increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the virtual desktop infrastructure industry during the forecast period.

☛ Request Sample Report at:

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY:

► By offering, the solution segment accounted for the largest virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market share in 2021.

► Region wise, Asia pacific generated the highest revenue in 2021.

► Depending on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment generated the highest revenue in 2021.

In terms of enterprise size, the large enterprise segment holds the largest share of the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market, owing to the rapid adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solutions in large-scale operations that had to adopt remote working trends since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the SMBs segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of virtualized solutions for better management and enhanced security by small and medium-sized enterprises, which is anticipated to drive the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market growth.

☛ For Report Customization:

Region wise, the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market was dominated by North America in 2021 and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to its expanding investments in new technologies such as cloud and digital technologies are anticipated to bring prominent growth in the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand from the European countries and due to its increasing technology investments, which are expected to drive the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) market trends in the Asia-Pacific region.

The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global virtual desktop infrastructure market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand impact of varifactors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global virtual desktop infrastructure market share.

☛ Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount On This Report:

The alarming increase in COVID-19 cases has compelled many businesses and their employees to adjust to remote working and work-from-home standards, which in turn fueled the adoption of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) tools during the period. Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have been forced to shift their attention and increase their online presence, needing to rely on digital solutions more than ever before post the outbreak of the pandemic. However, with the lack of on-site workers during the pandemic, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) tools assisted small businesses to keep up with the rising digital transformation trends. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) tools supported small businesses in maintaining their business operations as normal amidst the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the growing demand for cloud services and the lower availability of skilled employees during the period drove the demand for virtual desktop infrastructure market forecast.

Key Market Players:

► Citrix Systems Inc.

☛ Inquiry Before Buying:

Similar Reports:

1. Canada Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

2. Europe Virtual Desktop Infrastructure Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please letknow and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

David Correa

Allied Analytics LLP

+1 800-792-5285

emailhere

Visiton social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn