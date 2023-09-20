Sun Protection Products Market Will Register A Steady Rise At A CAGR Of 6.6% By 2031 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
Sun protection products market analysis, the market is forecast to experience steady rise with its overall valuation reaching US$ 15.3 Bn in 2021. Sales are expected to surge at 6.6% CAGR through 2031.
Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Sun Protection Products market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.
Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Sun Protection Products market.
Key findings of the Sun Protection Products market study:
Regional breakdown of the Sun Protection Products market based on predefined taxonomy. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Sun Protection Products vendors in detail. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Sun Protection Products market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas. Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Sun Protection Products market.
Key Companies Profiled
L'Oréal S.A. Unilever PLC Procter & Gamble Kao Corp. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Avon Products, Inc. Christian Dior SE Beiersdorf AG Groupe Clarins Bioderma Laboratories Burt's Bees Estee Lauder Unilever Coty Inc.
Competitive Landscape
Sun care product suppliers are focusing on strengthening their online presence and spending on research & development (R&D) to strengthen their footprint
Multinational sun protection product companies are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities and acquiring local players in order to diversify their product offerings.
L'Oréal S.A. is the leading player which holds 17% market share of the total sun protection products market. The company focuses on developing disruptive scientific and technological innovations in every cosmetics category. Company research & innovation regarding hair care products will rise as it strives to meet consumer expectations. R&D capabilities of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Procter & Gamble Company has made them top competitors in the sun protection products market. Company business model relies on continued growth and innovation of product & brands, as well as creation of new innovative products. Japanese company Shiseido Co., Ltd also holds a significant share in the overall market. The company established VISION 2020 strategy in the year 2018 to rebuild the business foundation and thoroughly resolve structural issues of business in Japan and overseas. Also, the company's 'prestige first' strategy focuses on 4 new brands.
Segmentation of Sun Protection Products Industry Research
By Product Type:
Sun Care Products By Form:
SPF-15-29 SPF-30-55 SPF-55+ After Sun Products Self-Tanning Care Products
Sun Protection Creams Sun Protection Gels Sun Protection Lotions Sun Protection Powder Sun Protection Wipes Sun Protection Sprays Sun Protection Natural Oils Other Forms By Ingredient:
Ecamsule-based Avobenzone-based Oxybenzone-based Titanium Dioxide-based Zinc Oxide-based
By Packaging Type:
Raspberry Seed Oil Wheat germ Oil Avocado Oil Hazelnut Oil Carrot Seed Oil Other Suncare Natural Oils
Sun Protection Sticks Sun Protection Tubes By Customer Orientation: By Sales Channel:
<50 grams 50 grams – 100 grams 101 grams – 200 grams >200 grams Bottle Packaging for Sun Protection Products
50 ml – 100 ml 101 ml – 200 ml 201 ml – 300 ml Other Packaging Types
Modern Trade Convenience Stores Departmental Stores Professional Salons Drug Stores Specialty Stores Online Sales Other Sales Channels
Queries addressed in the Sun Protection Products market report:
Why are the Sun Protection Products market players targeting region for increased product sales? What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Sun Protection Products market? Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Sun Protection Products market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Sun Protection Products market?
