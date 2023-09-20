Sun Protection Products Market Will Register A Steady Rise At A CAGR Of 6.6% By 2031 X Herald

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Sun Protection Products market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Sun Protection Products market.

Key findings of the Sun Protection Products market study:



Regional breakdown of the Sun Protection Products market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Sun Protection Products vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Sun Protection Products market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Sun Protection Products market.

Key Companies Profiled



L'Oréal S.A.

Unilever PLC

Procter & Gamble

Kao Corp.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Avon Products, Inc.

Christian Dior SE

Beiersdorf AG

Groupe Clarins

Bioderma Laboratories

Burt's Bees

Estee Lauder

Unilever Coty Inc.

Competitive Landscape

Sun care product suppliers are focusing on strengthening their online presence and spending on research & development (R&D) to strengthen their footprint

Multinational sun protection product companies are focusing on expanding their manufacturing facilities and acquiring local players in order to diversify their product offerings.



L'Oréal S.A. is the leading player which holds 17% market share of the total sun protection products market. The company focuses on developing disruptive scientific and technological innovations in every cosmetics category. Company research & innovation regarding hair care products will rise as it strives to meet consumer expectations.

R&D capabilities of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. and Procter & Gamble Company has made them top competitors in the sun protection products market. Company business model relies on continued growth and innovation of product & brands, as well as creation of new innovative products. Japanese company Shiseido Co., Ltd also holds a significant share in the overall market. The company established VISION 2020 strategy in the year 2018 to rebuild the business foundation and thoroughly resolve structural issues of business in Japan and overseas. Also, the company's 'prestige first' strategy focuses on 4 new brands.

Segmentation of Sun Protection Products Industry Research



By Product Type:



Sun Care Products





SPF-15-29





SPF-30-55



SPF-55+



After Sun Products

Self-Tanning Care Products

By Form:



Sun Protection Creams



Sun Protection Gels



Sun Protection Lotions



Sun Protection Powder



Sun Protection Wipes



Sun Protection Sprays



Sun Protection Natural Oils

Other Forms

By Ingredient:



Ecamsule-based



Avobenzone-based



Oxybenzone-based



Titanium Dioxide-based Zinc Oxide-based

Natural Oils













Raspberry Seed Oil





Wheat germ Oil





Avocado Oil





Hazelnut Oil





Carrot Seed Oil

Other Suncare Natural Oils

By Packaging Type:



Sun Protection Sticks





10 – 20 grams



>20 grams



Sun Protection Tubes





<50 grams





50 grams – 100 grams





101 grams – 200 grams



>200 grams



Bottle Packaging for Sun Protection Products





50 ml – 100 ml





101 ml – 200 ml



201 ml – 300 ml

Other Packaging Types

By Customer Orientation:



Males



Females

Unisex

By Sales Channel:



Modern Trade



Convenience Stores



Departmental Stores



Professional Salons



Drug Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Sales Other Sales Channels

Queries addressed in the Sun Protection Products market report:



Why are the Sun Protection Products market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Sun Protection Products market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Sun Protection Products market? What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Sun Protection Products market?

