Zelensky suggests setting up grain centers in African nations, other sensitive areas

(MENAFN) With the intention of enhancing approach to Ukrainian grain and boost international food security, Ukraine suggests creating centers for millions of tonnes of grain in African nations as well as additional sensitive regions.



Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelensky declared this in his address at the Sustainable Development Goals Summit at the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, as stated by a Ukrainian news agency’s reporter.



"Ukraine proposes very clear actions to prevent any turmoil on the global food market. We can establish hubs for millions of tonnes of grain per year in especially sensitive areas, for example, in ports of Africa," Zelensky stated.



He declared that the Ukrainian part had previously began discussing such potentials.



"No matter what the problem is, cooperation can give decisions. And the world has all necessary resources to sort all problems out and at the same time push the global development," Zelensky continued.



In this context, he uttered gratitude to Ukraine's partners who assisted in transporting 32 million tonnes of food to nations in the Global South as well as other areas. He stated that Ukraine will never abandon its part as a guarantor of international food security.

