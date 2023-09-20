Sian Losses In Zaporizhzhia Region Have Significantly Increased - ISW

That's according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrinform reports.

"Russian losses have reportedly significantly increased in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast in recent days, and the Russian military likely struggles with a lack of available combat-effective units that the Russian command is willing to laterally redeploy to this sector of the front," ISW analysts said.

According to the report, on September 18, Russia lost 313 military personnel in the Tavria sector. This is significantly higher than Russian losses during the previtwo days when Russian forces lost roughly 200 personnel each day.

Russian Airborne (VDV) forces are conducting defensive operations in the Tavria sector. "Storm-Z" detachments with convict recruits have arrived to act as "cover" for VDV units.

ISW has previously observed elements of the 7th Guards Mountain VDV Division and 76th Guards VDV Division conducting counterattacks against Ukrainian forces in the Robotyne (10km south of Orikhiv) area. These operations have likely degraded these VDV forces heavily.

"'Storm-Z' detachments are often combat ineffective and will likely provide the Russian defense in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast with marginal combat power," the report said.